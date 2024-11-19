Two people taken to Ninewells as crash closes A9 in Highland Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Two people taken to Ninewells as crash closes A9 in Highland Perthshire

Lengthy diversions are in place between Dunkeld and Pitlochry.

By Andrew Robson
Police and firefighters at the scene of the A9 crash near Ballinluig. Image: Marieke McBean
Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash that has closed the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

The road remains blocked in both directions near the A827 Logierait junction at Ballinluig, between Dunkeld and Pitlochry.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene just after 8am on Tuesday after the collision involving three vehicles and a lorry.

Two casualties have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Their condition is unknown.

Diversions after A9 Ballinluig crash

Lengthy diversions are in place as follows:

  • Northbound diversion (about 34 miles/56 minutes): Via the A822 at Dunkeld, then the A826 and A827 before rejoining the A9 north of Ballinluig
  • Southbound diversion (about 40 miles/1 hour 20 minutes): Via the A924 to Bridge of Cally, A93 to Blairgowrie and then A923 to Dunkeld before rejoining the A9

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We attended a call today at 8.18am to attend a road traffic collision on the A9, south of south of Ballinluig.

“We dispatched three ambulances and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

The A9 remains closed near Ballinluig.
Traffic queueing on the A9. Image: Marieke McBean
Diversions are in place. Image: Marieke McBean

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have been called to a road traffic collision on the A9 involving three vehicles and one lorry.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service are at the scene and an air ambulance has been called.

“We received the call at 8.20am.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

