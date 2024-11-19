Two people taken to Ninewells as crash closes A9 in Highland Perthshire

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash that has closed the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

The road remains blocked in both directions near the A827 Logierait junction at Ballinluig, between Dunkeld and Pitlochry.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene just after 8am on Tuesday after the collision involving three vehicles and a lorry.

Two casualties have been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

Their condition is unknown.

Diversions after A9 Ballinluig crash

Lengthy diversions are in place as follows:

Northbound diversion (about 34 miles/56 minutes): Via the A822 at Dunkeld, then the A826 and A827 before rejoining the A9 north of Ballinluig

Via the A822 at Dunkeld, then the A826 and A827 before rejoining the A9 north of Ballinluig Southbound diversion (about 40 miles/1 hour 20 minutes): Via the A924 to Bridge of Cally, A93 to Blairgowrie and then A923 to Dunkeld before rejoining the A9

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We attended a call today at 8.18am to attend a road traffic collision on the A9, south of south of Ballinluig.

“We dispatched three ambulances and a paramedic response unit to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have been called to a road traffic collision on the A9 involving three vehicles and one lorry.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service are at the scene and an air ambulance has been called.

“We received the call at 8.20am.”

