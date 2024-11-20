Police confirm man, 49, was victim of fatal A9 Perthshire crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Police confirm man, 49, was victim of fatal A9 Perthshire crash

Three other people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

By Andrew Robson
Police and firefighters at the scene of the A9 crash near Ballinluig. Image: Marieke McBean
Police have confirmed the victim of a fatal crash in Highland Perthshire was a 49-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to the four-vehicle collision on the A9 near Ballinluig just after 8am on Tuesday.

The crash involved a white Scania lorry, a blue Ford Focus, a white Peugeot Bipper and a Honda HRV.

The driver of the Peugeot Bipper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old male driver of the lorry, the 36-year-old female driver of the Ford Focus and the 66-year-old male driver of the Honda HRV were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Their condition has not been confirmed.

The road was closed for about 10 hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.

PC Mike Guild said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 0528 of Tuesday November  2024.

