Police confirm man, 49, was victim of fatal A9 Perthshire crash

Police have confirmed the victim of a fatal crash in Highland Perthshire was a 49-year-old man.

Emergency services were called to the four-vehicle collision on the A9 near Ballinluig just after 8am on Tuesday.

The crash involved a white Scania lorry, a blue Ford Focus, a white Peugeot Bipper and a Honda HRV.

The driver of the Peugeot Bipper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old male driver of the lorry, the 36-year-old female driver of the Ford Focus and the 66-year-old male driver of the Honda HRV were taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Their condition has not been confirmed.

The road was closed for about 10 hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.

PC Mike Guild said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, and who has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in this area around that time and who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 0528 of Tuesday November 2024.