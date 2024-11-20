Stunning riverside Perth flats inside listed Victorian building for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning riverside Perth flats inside listed Victorian building for sale

The spacious flats are within a B-listed property on Tay Street. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The flats have views of the Tay. Image: Rettie
Three stunning Perth riverside flats in a listed Victorian building have been put up for sale.

The spacious flats are within a B-listed property on Tay Street.

They are being sold individually or as a single lot for offers over £690,000.

The building offers a “blend of historical charm with modern convenience”, according to agent Rettie.

The flats enjoy brilliant views over the River Tay and retain a number of period features.

The flats are within a listed Victorian building. Image: Rettie
The flats sit close to the River Tay. Image: Rettie
The building enjoys views across the river. Image: Rettie

The first-floor flat, which is on the market on its own for offers over £260,000, has three bedrooms.

There is also a sitting room and kitchen/breakfast room.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a family bathroom.

The communal entrance. Image: Rettie
The living room in the first-floor flat. Image: Rettie
The dining area. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms. Image: Rettie
The bedroom has an en-suite shower room. Image: Rettie
The second bedroom. Image: Rettie
The third bedroom. Image: Rettie
There is also a family bathroom. Image: Rettie

The second-floor flat is up for sale for offers over £250,000 and has a similar layout.

On the third floor, the penthouse flat has a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

It is on the market for offers over £180,000.

The entrance to the second-floor flat. Image: Rettie
Another view of the room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The first bedroom. Image: Rettie
The bedroom has an en suite shower room. Image: Rettie
The second bedroom. Image: Rettie
The third bedroom. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
The view from the flat window. Image: Rettie
The penthouse living room. Image: Rettie
The view from the penthouse. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
The first bedroom. Image: Rettie
The second bedroom. Image: Rettie
The bathroom. Image: Rettie

In the property listing, Rettie says the property’s “timeless elegance, combined with its prime location, makes it a truly special opportunity.”

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an abandoned “party house” bought by the council after it became a magnet for anti-social behaviour is set to be sold off at auction.

And further along the Tay, a luxury Dundee riverside apartment with ‘unrivalled’ views of the road bridge has gone on the market.

