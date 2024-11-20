Stunning riverside Perth flats inside listed Victorian building for sale

Three stunning Perth riverside flats in a listed Victorian building have been put up for sale.

The spacious flats are within a B-listed property on Tay Street.

They are being sold individually or as a single lot for offers over £690,000.

The building offers a “blend of historical charm with modern convenience”, according to agent Rettie.

The flats enjoy brilliant views over the River Tay and retain a number of period features.

The first-floor flat, which is on the market on its own for offers over £260,000, has three bedrooms.

There is also a sitting room and kitchen/breakfast room.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and a family bathroom.

The second-floor flat is up for sale for offers over £250,000 and has a similar layout.

On the third floor, the penthouse flat has a sitting room, dining room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

It is on the market for offers over £180,000.

In the property listing, Rettie says the property’s “timeless elegance, combined with its prime location, makes it a truly special opportunity.”

