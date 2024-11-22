Delays after car fire south of Perth

The M90 is restricted near Perth due to a vehicle fire.

Fire crews were called to the M90 southbound at junction nine – near Bridge of Earn – shortly after 11am on Friday.

One lane remains closed.

Amey has advised motorists to take an alternative route.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 11.14am to attend a vehicle fire on the M90.

“We mobilised two appliances to the scene.”

