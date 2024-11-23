Crash closes M90 near Bridge of Earn as drivers warned of snow disruption

The M90 was closed near Bridge of Earn after a crash.

The road has since reopened with a warning of “incredibly slow” traffic due to snow.

Traffic Scotland said driving conditions are “very poor” in the area.

A post on X said: “The M90 is currently closed at J9 due to a collision.

M90 reopens after crash as drivers warned of ‘very poor’ conditions due to snow

“There’s very poor driving conditions in the area with snow lying on the carriageway.

“Police are on scene.”

A later update confirmed the road had reopened.

Images posted by Amey show snow covering the carriageway on the M90 near Glenfarg.

Amey NE Trunk Roads said on X: “Images of current conditions on the M90 at Glenfarg in Perth and Kinross.

“Our teams are working hard to clear the network across northeast Scotland.

“Please drive to the conditions if out on the roads.”

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend during Storm Bert.

The second named storm of the season is set to bring heavy snow, rain and high winds to the region.