Crash closes M90 near Bridge of Earn as drivers warned of snow disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crash closes M90 near Bridge of Earn as drivers warned of snow disruption

Drivers are being warned of 'very poor' conditions due to snow.

By Ellidh Aitken
The M90 at Glenfarg. Image: Amey NE Trunk Roads
The M90 at Glenfarg. Image: Amey NE Trunk Roads

The M90 was closed near Bridge of Earn after a crash.

The road has since reopened with a warning of “incredibly slow” traffic due to snow.

Traffic Scotland said driving conditions are “very poor” in the area.

A post on X said: “The M90 is currently closed at J9 due to a collision.

M90 reopens after crash as drivers warned of ‘very poor’ conditions due to snow

“There’s very poor driving conditions in the area with snow lying on the carriageway.

“Police are on scene.”

A later update confirmed the road had reopened.

Images posted by Amey show snow covering the carriageway on the M90 near Glenfarg.

Images posted by Amey show snow on the M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Amey NE Trunk Roads

Amey NE Trunk Roads said on X: “Images of current conditions on the M90 at Glenfarg in Perth and Kinross.

“Our teams are working hard to clear the network across northeast Scotland.

“Please drive to the conditions if out on the roads.”

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend during Storm Bert.

The second named storm of the season is set to bring heavy snow, rain and high winds to the region.

More from Perth & Kinross

Khan Baba's in Pitlochry
Deportation not necessary after Pitlochry takeaway rampage, sheriff rules
The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
Tayside farmers among those gearing up for Edinburgh rally
Millbridge Hall, Kinross
Deer dies after 'savage' dog attack in Kinross
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool closures to last throughout weekend due to 'faecal release'
Fire at Stewarts of Tayside, Tofthill Farm, Carse of Gowrie.
Firefighters attend blaze off A90 in Carse of Gowrie
Tulliburn Place in Perth.
Balaclava-clad men steal safe containing cash from Perth home
A parade during the Perth Christmas lights turn on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights switch-on cancelled over Storm Bert fears
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Gasps as court hears cash stolen by Aberfoyle charity boss may not be returned
Dylan Nicol
Multi-million pound Dundee cocaine courier jailed for five years
Car on fire on M90.
Delays after car fire south of Perth

Conversation