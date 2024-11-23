Fire crews tackle blaze at outbuilding in Kirkcaldy industrial estate

Fire crews tackled a blaze in an outbuilding at an industrial estate in Kirkcaldy.

One appliance was sent to the fire at around 9.20am at Smeaton Industrial Estate.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed an outbuilding was “well alight”.

A spokesperson said: “We attended an outbuilding on fire in Smeaton Industrial Estate in Kirkcaldy.

“We sent one pump and crews were in attendance from 9.20am.

“They used two hose reel jets and a forklift to remove debris from the building.

“They also used one main jet.

“The outbuilding was well alight.”