Home News Perth & Kinross

Protestors at Perth Reform conference mock Nigel Farage no-show

Around 300 supporters attended Reform's Scotland conference but the party leader was a no-show.

By Alasdair Clark
Reform conference Perth
Around 70 protestors turned up to criticise the event. Image: DC Thomson.

Nigel Farage has been branded a “s***ebag” by protesters after failing to turn up to his party’s Scotland conference in Perth.

Around 300 Reform Scotland members turned out at the Fair City’s Royal George Hotel to hear speeches from deputy leader Richard Tice MP and party chair Zia Yusuf.

But Mr Farage was notable by his absence at the gathering.

The controversial Clacton MP has not visited Scotland since he became leader of the Reform party.

He has previously said he does not feel safe north of the border after a barrage of abuse from protesters in Edinburgh in 2013 forced him to take shelter in a police riot van.

Nigel Farage will visit Scotland ‘in due course’

Reform deputy Richard Tice. Image: DC Thomson

Asked why Mr Farage was a no show, Mr Tice insisted he would visit Scotland in “due course”, most likely in early 2025.

Anti-racism campaigner and Perth resident Cat Mackay organised a counter-protest in response to the conference.

It was attended by around 70 people.

Those taking part in the peaceful protest chanted “refugees are welcome here” while speakers mocked Reform UK policies and previous scandals linked to their candidates.

Organiser explains protest

Reform Perth conference
Protestors chanted “refugees welcome here”. Image: DC Thomson.

Explaining why she organised the gathering, Ms Mackay said: “We really believe Reform are a party that enables racism.

“They use language that is dehumanising.

“They are a populist party. They believe they can get traction by saying things like ‘stop the boats’.

“We understand people in this country have legitimate concerns.

“But they are just the kind of party who will use them to get votes.”

She branded Mr Farage a “s***ebag” for not turning up.

Reform Perth
Reform members gather in the Royal George Hotel, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Current polling suggests Reform could win up to 14 seats in the Scottish Parliament, including places on the Mid Scotland and Fife regional list, which includes Perth.

Ms Mackay said this concerned her, adding: “It worries us.

“That’s why we’re going to be campaigning to let people see who [Reform] really are.”

Inside the conference, party chairman Zia Yusuf insisted his party did not care about skin colour.

Helen McDade, a former Reform candidate who attended the conference. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “Reform cares not at all about the colour of your skin but cares deeply about the content of your character.

“Divisive rhetoric levelled at hardworking people has enabled the left to divide and conquer.

“Reform UK is here to put an end to that.

“This is the movement for people of all background who loves their country and who want to contribute to its success.”

