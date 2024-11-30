John Swinney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Alex Salmond memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Alex Salmond memorial service

Saturday's memorial service in Edinburgh was held to celebrate Mr Salmond's love of Scotland and commitment to the cause of independence.

By Katrine Bussey, PA Scotland
John Swinney and wife Elizabeth arrive at the Alex Salmond memorial service. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and First Minister John Swinney were among those who remembered a “giant of a man” during a memorial service for Alex Salmond.

Tributes were paid to the former Scottish first minister, who died suddenly in North Macedonia in October at the age of 69.

A private family funeral has already taken place, with Saturday’s memorial service in Edinburgh held to celebrate his love of Scotland and his commitment to the cause of independence.

John Swinney booed

But while some 500 people, including family, friends and politicians from across the spectrum attended the service at St Giles’ Cathedral, his successor Nicola Sturgeon was not present.

A rift between her and Mr Salmond – who she had previously described as her mentor – developed during her term as SNP leader.

Ms Sturgeon attended the funeral of Scottish comedian Janey Godley in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

Her successor, Mr Swinney, was met with boos as he arrived at the service, held on St Andrew’s Day.

At least one person in the crowd outside on the Royal Mile shouted “traitor” as the Perthshire North MSP and his wife Elizabeth made their way inside.

Gordon Brown and John Swinney. Image: Jeff Mitchell/PA Wire
Alex Salmond memorial service was held at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Mr Salmond stood down as SNP leader and first minister after the 2014 referendum in which Scots voted to stay part of the UK.

He helped found and went on to lead another pro-independence party, Alba, with Kenny MacAskill, a long-time friend who served as justice secretary in Holyrood under Mr Salmond.

Acting Alba leader Mr MacAskill told the congregation – which included Mr Salmond’s widow Moira as well as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, former Labour First Minister Henry McLeish and Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay – that Mr Salmond had been a “giant of man”.

Fifers perform

The cause of independence was Mr Salmond’s “guiding light, his north star”, the former justice secretary said, adding that “he came so close to achieving it”.

He added: “Those of us who share his dream must conclude that journey on his behalf.

“That’s the legacy he’d expect and the duty we owe him.”

Scottish folk singer Dougie MacLean performed his famous song Caledonia, while singer Sheena Wellington led mourners in a rendition of Robert Burns’ classic A Man’s A Man For A’ That.

The Proclaimers perform Cap in Hand at St Giles Cathedral. Image: Jeff Mitchell/PA Wire

Fife rockers The Proclaimers were applauded for their performance of Cap in Hand – a pro-independence song which features the line “I can’t understand why we let someone else rule our land, cap in hand”.

Brothers Craig and Charlie Reid said: “We’re going to do this for Alex, with love and respect and eternal gratitude for everything you did for our country.”

Christina Hendry described her Uncle Alex as a “political giant, a strong leader, a fearless campaigner” but also remembered his as a “dearly loved husband, brother and uncle”.

Conversation