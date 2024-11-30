John Swinney booed and called ‘traitor’ at Alex Salmond memorial service

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and First Minister John Swinney were among those who remembered a “giant of a man” during a memorial service for Alex Salmond.

Tributes were paid to the former Scottish first minister, who died suddenly in North Macedonia in October at the age of 69.

A private family funeral has already taken place, with Saturday’s memorial service in Edinburgh held to celebrate his love of Scotland and his commitment to the cause of independence.

John Swinney booed

But while some 500 people, including family, friends and politicians from across the spectrum attended the service at St Giles’ Cathedral, his successor Nicola Sturgeon was not present.

A rift between her and Mr Salmond – who she had previously described as her mentor – developed during her term as SNP leader.

Ms Sturgeon attended the funeral of Scottish comedian Janey Godley in Glasgow on Saturday morning.

Her successor, Mr Swinney, was met with boos as he arrived at the service, held on St Andrew’s Day.

At least one person in the crowd outside on the Royal Mile shouted “traitor” as the Perthshire North MSP and his wife Elizabeth made their way inside.

Mr Salmond stood down as SNP leader and first minister after the 2014 referendum in which Scots voted to stay part of the UK.

He helped found and went on to lead another pro-independence party, Alba, with Kenny MacAskill, a long-time friend who served as justice secretary in Holyrood under Mr Salmond.

Acting Alba leader Mr MacAskill told the congregation – which included Mr Salmond’s widow Moira as well as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, former Labour First Minister Henry McLeish and Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay – that Mr Salmond had been a “giant of man”.

Fifers perform

The cause of independence was Mr Salmond’s “guiding light, his north star”, the former justice secretary said, adding that “he came so close to achieving it”.

He added: “Those of us who share his dream must conclude that journey on his behalf.

“That’s the legacy he’d expect and the duty we owe him.”

Scottish folk singer Dougie MacLean performed his famous song Caledonia, while singer Sheena Wellington led mourners in a rendition of Robert Burns’ classic A Man’s A Man For A’ That.

Fife rockers The Proclaimers were applauded for their performance of Cap in Hand – a pro-independence song which features the line “I can’t understand why we let someone else rule our land, cap in hand”.

Brothers Craig and Charlie Reid said: “We’re going to do this for Alex, with love and respect and eternal gratitude for everything you did for our country.”

Christina Hendry described her Uncle Alex as a “political giant, a strong leader, a fearless campaigner” but also remembered his as a “dearly loved husband, brother and uncle”.