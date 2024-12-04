Alyth traders ‘save Christmas’ after much-loved market falls victim to Storm Bert

Traders in a Perthshire town are hoping to pull off their own “Christmas miracle” after the weather put paid to one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Alyth Christmas Market organisers had to pull the plug on this year’s gathering as Storm Bert swept across Scotland on November 23.

It was disappointing for townsfolk and visitors.

But it was even more gutting for the stallholders who had spent months making goods to sell.

And that’s when Alyth hotelier Hazel Lightbody and pals stepped in.

They hatched a plan B, encouraging businesses across town to offer up their premises for the day.

And this weekend’s hastily-arranged Alyth Hotel and Friends Christmas Market will feature even more stalls than the one it’s replacing.

To date, 59 vendors have signed up, including many who were hit by the cancellation.

Hazel only took over the Alyth Hotel with her husband Alasdair last November.

She says she’s been bowled over by the community spirit in their new home town.

“I asked Alyth Development Trust if they’d mind if I tried to put something on after their market was cancelled,” she said.

“I thought we might get about 15 stalls at the hotel.

“And then it just grew and grew.”

Re-arranged market is win-win for Alyth

The Alyth Hotel and Friends Christmas Market is this Sunday December 8 from noon to 4pm.

It’s a win-win for the town, says Hazel.

The stallholders get a second chance to sell their items.

Local businesses get to throw open their doors to people who might not have stepped inside before.

And given that Alyth wasn’t the only place whose plans were wrecked by Storm Bert, she’s hoping people from elsewhere will be tempted to come for a day out.

The Alyth Hotel, the Hive Artists Studio, the Singing Kettle Cafe, the Cafe on the Square, Airlie Street Hall and the Alyth Cyclery are all hosting stalls.

Other local businesses who already stock items from local artists and producers will be on the trail too.

They include Artizan Crafts, Burnt-Out, and the newly opened Alyth Pantry.

Hazel says she’s thrilled that all the effort that went in to the annual market won’t have been in vain.

“It’s such a highlight of the year, we couldn’t just let it die,” she said.

“We had to pull off a wee Christmas miracle.”