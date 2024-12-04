Alyth traders ‘save Christmas’ after much-loved market falls victim to Storm Bert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alyth traders ‘save Christmas’ after much-loved market falls victim to Storm Bert

The re-arranged Alyth market will feature even more stalls at venues across the town.

By Morag Lindsay
Hazel Lightbody with two other people holding a tray of mincemeat pies and Christmas wreath
Hazel Lightbody, Steven Boath and Jilly Henderson are part of the team behind this weekend's re-arranged market in Alyth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Traders in a Perthshire town are hoping to pull off their own “Christmas miracle” after the weather put paid to one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Alyth Christmas Market organisers had to pull the plug on this year’s gathering as Storm Bert swept across Scotland on November 23.

It was disappointing for townsfolk and visitors.

But it was even more gutting for the stallholders who had spent months making goods to sell.

And that’s when Alyth hotelier Hazel Lightbody and pals stepped in.

Storm Bert brings snowy conditions to Glasgow road Perth.
Perth was also hit hard by Storm Bert. Image: Stuart Cowper

They hatched a plan B, encouraging businesses across town to offer up their premises for the day.

And this weekend’s hastily-arranged Alyth Hotel and Friends Christmas Market will feature even more stalls than the one it’s replacing.

To date, 59 vendors have signed up, including many who were hit by the cancellation.

Hazel only took over the Alyth Hotel with her husband Alasdair last November.

She says she’s been bowled over by the community spirit in their new home town.

Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody next to Christmas tree at Alyth Hotel
Hazel and Alasdair Lightbody bought the Alyth Hotel last November. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“I asked Alyth Development Trust if they’d mind if I tried to put something on after their market was cancelled,” she said.

“I thought we might get about 15 stalls at the hotel.

“And then it just grew and grew.”

Re-arranged market is win-win for Alyth

The Alyth Hotel and Friends Christmas Market is this Sunday December 8 from noon to 4pm.

It’s a win-win for the town, says Hazel.

The stallholders get a second chance to sell their items.

Local businesses get to throw open their doors to people who might not have stepped inside before.

And given that Alyth wasn’t the only place whose plans were wrecked by Storm Bert, she’s hoping people from elsewhere will be tempted to come for a day out.

Hazel Lightbody, Steven Boath and Jilly Henderson smiling with Alyth Hotel behind them.
Hazel with Steven Boath, from Cafe in the Square, and Jilly Henderson, from the Hive, just two of the Alyth venues hosting market stalls on Sunday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Alyth Hotel, the Hive Artists Studio, the Singing Kettle Cafe, the Cafe on the Square, Airlie Street Hall and the Alyth Cyclery are all hosting stalls.

Other local businesses who already stock items from local artists and producers will be on the trail too.

They include Artizan Crafts, Burnt-Out, and the newly opened Alyth Pantry.

Hazel says she’s thrilled that all the effort that went in to the annual market won’t have been in vain.

“It’s such a highlight of the year, we couldn’t just let it die,” she said.

“We had to pull off a wee Christmas miracle.”

