Perth Academy evacuated as firefighters tackle blaze

Four police vans are also on the scene.

By Stephen Eighteen
Police vans at Perth Academy after a fire was reported
Police vans at Perth Academy after a fire was reported. Image supplied

Staff and pupils have been evacuated from Perth Academy due to a fire.

Firefighters were called to the school at 2.08pm on Wednesday.

They arrived to find a fire inside a toilet block.

This was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Firefighters and police at Perth Academy fire

Two fire appliances are on the scene, as well as four police vans.

“This suggests that it’s more than a false alarm,” a witness told The Courier.

Fire crews at Perth Academy. Image: Stuart Cowper

“It happened just after 2pm – not long after people had come back from lunch.

“All the pupils are on the playing fields at the back of the school.

“Staff are at the front and rear entrance of the school.

“Construction workers at the school are also outside.

“People are wondering what has happened.”

School building being ‘ventilated’

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said at around 2.40pm: “We were called at 2.08pm to a small fire in the toilet block at the school.

“It’s now been extinguished.

“They’re just ventilating the building now.”

