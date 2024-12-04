New diversions to begin as Perth ‘super sewer’ project enters final stretch

New diversions have been announced for Shore Road as work begins on the final 100m stretch of Perth’s “super sewer.”

Access to Shore Road is set to change as the pipeline project nears completion.

It follows a string of road closures after work began on the Tay Street project in May 2023.

From the end of next week, drivers will be able to access Shore Road via Friarton Road and entry to South Inch Car Park will be from the south entrance.

The car park will continue to operate as a pay and display under Perth and Kinross Council rules.

Pedestrian and cycle access will continue and local businesses will remain open.

‘Key milestones reached’ in Perth project

Scottish Water and Caledonia Water Alliance are delivering the project, with work expected to be completed by Spring 2025.

David Lavery is a senior project manager at Scottish Water.

He said: “We are pleased with the progress being made on this complex and essential investment in major infrastructure.

“With almost 400 metres of sewer already installed and key milestones reached, the team is on track to deliver this vital upgrade for Perth’s wastewater network.

“We thank residents, businesses, and road users for their patience and cooperation as we continue with these improvements, which will bring long-term benefits to Perth by supporting the city’s growth and reducing the risk of sewer flooding.”

‘Super sewer’ aims to reduce flooding

The multi-million-pound development will see 500 metres of pipeline fitted to accommodate Perth’s projected growth.

So far, 400 metres has been laid along Tay Street and Shore Road.

The project aims to reduce sewer flooding in low-lying areas between Muirton and the city centre.

Updates on this project can be seen on the Scottish Water website.