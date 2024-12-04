New diversions to begin as Perth ‘super sewer’ project enters final stretch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New diversions to begin as Perth ‘super sewer’ project enters final stretch

Scottish Water say new diversions on Shore Road will come into place towards the end of next week.

By Lucy Scarlett
Roadworks on Shore Road, Perth
Roadworks on Shore Road, Perth. Image: Scottish Water

New diversions have been announced for Shore Road as work begins on the final 100m stretch of Perth’s “super sewer.”

Access to Shore Road is set to change as the pipeline project nears completion.

It follows a string of road closures after work began on the Tay Street project in May 2023.

From the end of next week, drivers will be able to access Shore Road via Friarton Road and entry to South Inch Car Park will be from the south entrance.

A section of Shore Road.
Access to Shore Road will be from Friarton Road. Image: Google Street View

The car park will continue to operate as a pay and display under Perth and Kinross Council rules.

Pedestrian and cycle access will continue and local businesses will remain open.

‘Key milestones reached’ in Perth project

Scottish Water and Caledonia Water Alliance are delivering the project, with work expected to be completed by Spring 2025.

David Lavery is a senior project manager at Scottish Water.

Perth's Tay Street "super sewer".
The roadworks on Tay Street, Perth. Image: Paul Milligan

He said: “We are pleased with the progress being made on this complex and essential investment in major infrastructure.

“With almost 400 metres of sewer already installed and key milestones reached, the team is on track to deliver this vital upgrade for Perth’s wastewater network.

“We thank residents, businesses, and road users for their patience and cooperation as we continue with these improvements, which will bring long-term benefits to Perth by supporting the city’s growth and reducing the risk of sewer flooding.”

‘Super sewer’ aims to reduce flooding

The multi-million-pound development will see 500 metres of pipeline fitted to accommodate Perth’s projected growth.

So far, 400 metres has been laid along Tay Street and Shore Road.

The project aims to reduce sewer flooding in low-lying areas between Muirton and the city centre.

Updates on this project can be seen on the Scottish Water website.

Conversation