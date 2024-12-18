First look inside Perth sinkhole as traffic restrictions extend through January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside Perth sinkhole as traffic restrictions extend through January

Drones were sent under the road in Perth city centre to determine what caused the sinkhole - and how tricky it will be to fix

By Morag Lindsay
Drone footage showing pile of stones beneath hole in arched masonry
Drones confirmed the cause of the Perth sinkhole. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

New underground drone images show the cause of a sinkhole that has closed part of Perth city centre.

Council bosses sent the devices beneath Canal Street to get a better idea of the task ahead.

They confirm the sinkhole has opened up following the collapse of a culvert which runs above the historic Perth Town Lade.

The repairs will require a specialist contractor with the skills to work in confined spaces.

They will take some time to find.

And so traffic restrictions have been extended until the end of January 2025.

Cars passing hole in roadway with traffic cones around it
One lane of Canal Street in Perth city centre is closed to traffic until the sinkhole is repaired. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council says one lane of Canal Street will stay closed “to minimise the risk of further incidents”.

The affected section is between Princes Street and Scott Street.

Sinkhole survey involved drone flights beneath Perth streets

The update is contained in a new briefing note for councillors.

It says the council arranged for a specialist contractor, Panton McLeod, to survey the area around the sinkhole.

The checks went ahead last Wednesday after the hole appeared on December 2.

Three drone flights set off from manholes in Canal Street, close to the defect.

Drone photo showing arched masonry above old mill lade in centre of Perth
Much of the masonry above the Perth Town Lade appears to be in good repair. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

The images they brought back appear to show the rest of the masonry above the old lade is in “generally good condition”.

The briefing note says: “Tayside Contracts have now started the process of procuring a specialist sub-contractor with the required capability and knowledge to carry out the necessary stonework reinstatement using confined space entry and working practices.

“Due to the mobilisation time required for any specialist subcontractor, the works will now most likely take place in January 2025.

“The single lane closure and associated traffic management at Canal Street has been extended until 31 January 2025 to facilitate this.”

Hidden history beneath our feet

The centuries-old Perth Town Lade runs for four-and-a-half miles from the River Almond by Huntingtower, to the River Tay.

Pedestrian crossing Canal Street, Perth, with one lane closed off with red and white cones, and yellow cones around hole in ground
Diversions remain in place around the Perth sinkhole. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It used to power a series of watermills.

And parts of it remain open to the elements.

But long stretches have now been covered over by roads and buildings as Perth has developed over time.

The briefing note says further checks will be carried out on the section from Mill Street and South Methven Street to the outfall to the River Tay at Canal Street.

“This will take place in 2025 once the immediate defect has been repaired,” it adds.

