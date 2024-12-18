Perth community ‘doing everything we can’ to stop youth gang trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth community ‘doing everything we can’ to stop youth gang trouble

Residents of North Muirton are determined to highlight the good being done in the area.

By Lucy Scarlett
The community council standing with Riverside Primary pupils.
North Muirton Community Council donated football strips to Riverside Primary pupils. Image: Lucy Scarlett/ DC Thomson

A Perth community is rallying together amid ongoing troubles with youth gangs.

North Muirton Community Council met on Wednesday to discuss recent youth disturbances in the area.

Six members gathered at the community centre on Argyll Road.

A second meeting is now in the works for both police and residents to attend to help resolve the issue.

It was noted that due to the age of some of the alleged offenders often nothing can be done to stop it.

Meals, warm drinks and sports strips for locals

After the meeting, the community council presented P7 pupils from Riverside Primary with 20 sports strips they had donated.

This initiative is one of many they run to engage with local children.

Students from Perth Grammar School regularly visit the North Muirton hall to get a free hot chocolate after school.

They can see up to 90 pupils coming through the doors.

North Muirton Community Centre, Perth.
North Muirton Community Centre has served the area since 2021. Image: North Muirton Community Group.

It was highlighted that an immense amount of work goes on behind the scenes to boost community projects.

One representative from the community council said: “We’re doing everything we can with the parents and the kids.

“There are plenty of community initiatives for kids and pensioners that are run at the community hall.

“We do meals here for people who need them and have upwards of 30 people coming.

“We care about them [the youths gangs] but we care about the rest of us as well.”

Local lad wants to ‘give back’ to North Muirton community

Connor Park, 27, was born and lived in North Muirton for 15 years.

He attended Perth Grammar School and later set up his own forestry and landscaping business in 2021.

Connor and his team recently volunteered at Auchtergaven nursery in Bankfoot and built the children a new playground.

He is now in talks with staff at Riverside Primary School to deliver the same service there.

He told The Courier: “The work we’re going to be doing at Riverside Primary will be on a bigger scale than the work we did at Bankfoot Nursery.

“We want to get the pupils helping out and we’ll be taking some trees down and putting in a border.

“The school struggles for funding with things like this so it’s good to give back.”

Connor helping build the playground.
Connor and his son building the playground at Auchtergaven nursery. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I lived in North Muirton for 15 years and used to have loads of family there but since my granny recently moved away, I wanted to keep strings attached to the community by helping out.

“It’s nice to help out with all the negativity that’s going on.

“I’m in a position where I can do it and help put a smile on kid’s faces.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Apology as 'technical issues' block public from watching Perth floodgates fiasco meeting
Gavin Thurston and golden retriever standing next to Thrums Vets van.
Perthshire and Angus dog owners urged to share pets' poo for research
The new pool.
First look inside new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre
The incident happened just north of Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Police probe after 'disturbance' and fire at farm building near Stanley
Queues on the Friarton Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
60-minute delays due to broken down bus in A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee
Alistair Spittle
Perth construction worker made £3.5k from stolen scrap metal scheme, asking 'how do you…
A9 crash
A9 partially blocked at Gleneagles due to crash
Auchterarder community bus passengers protest outside St Margaret's Hospital in the town.
Auchterarder bus funding in limbo as Gleneagles holiday park plans refused
Drone footage showing pile of stones beneath hole in arched masonry
First look inside Perth sinkhole as traffic restrictions extend through January
Perthshire rugby club players chasing rugby ball on North Inch, Perth
Perth rugby pitch upgrade could boost North Inch flood resilience

Conversation