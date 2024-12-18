Perth community ‘doing everything we can’ to stop youth gang trouble

A Perth community is rallying together amid ongoing troubles with youth gangs.

North Muirton Community Council met on Wednesday to discuss recent youth disturbances in the area.

Six members gathered at the community centre on Argyll Road.

A second meeting is now in the works for both police and residents to attend to help resolve the issue.

It was noted that due to the age of some of the alleged offenders often nothing can be done to stop it.

Meals, warm drinks and sports strips for locals

After the meeting, the community council presented P7 pupils from Riverside Primary with 20 sports strips they had donated.

This initiative is one of many they run to engage with local children.

Students from Perth Grammar School regularly visit the North Muirton hall to get a free hot chocolate after school.

They can see up to 90 pupils coming through the doors.

It was highlighted that an immense amount of work goes on behind the scenes to boost community projects.

One representative from the community council said: “We’re doing everything we can with the parents and the kids.

“There are plenty of community initiatives for kids and pensioners that are run at the community hall.

“We do meals here for people who need them and have upwards of 30 people coming.

“We care about them [the youths gangs] but we care about the rest of us as well.”

Local lad wants to ‘give back’ to North Muirton community

Connor Park, 27, was born and lived in North Muirton for 15 years.

He attended Perth Grammar School and later set up his own forestry and landscaping business in 2021.

Connor and his team recently volunteered at Auchtergaven nursery in Bankfoot and built the children a new playground.

He is now in talks with staff at Riverside Primary School to deliver the same service there.

He told The Courier: “The work we’re going to be doing at Riverside Primary will be on a bigger scale than the work we did at Bankfoot Nursery.

“We want to get the pupils helping out and we’ll be taking some trees down and putting in a border.

“The school struggles for funding with things like this so it’s good to give back.”

“I lived in North Muirton for 15 years and used to have loads of family there but since my granny recently moved away, I wanted to keep strings attached to the community by helping out.

“It’s nice to help out with all the negativity that’s going on.

“I’m in a position where I can do it and help put a smile on kid’s faces.”