Eyes of world on Perth as ‘Aladdin’s cave’ auction smashes expectations

A Perth auction house is ending the year on a high after intense bidding at its December sale.

More than 1,000 bidders from around the world took part in the Lindsay Burns and Company auction.

An Aladdin’s cave of more than 900 treasures went under the hammer at the King Street sale room.

Highlights included a painting of a garden by artist William Gillies, who is currently the subject of an exhibition at Perth Art Gallery.

It had an estimate of £400-£600 going into the sale. But in the end it sold for £1,400.

A pair of “tired” sideboards from a Perthshire country house were the stars of the sale though.

The elaborate marble-topped pieces, decorated with horses’ and lions’ heads, sold for £10,000, smashing past the £1,000-£2,000 estimate.

Collectors well served in Lindsay Burns December sale

Other standouts included a tiny silver mounted vinaigrette, with a picture of Scone Palace, which sold for £3,900.

It was part of a private collection of 30 vinaigrettes – small boxes which held scent-soaked sponges – which sold for over £21,000.

Elsewhere, an 18ct white gold tennis bracelet, set with 42 diamonds, went for £8,200.

And a 16th century Turkish pottery dish sold for £2,400.

It was part of a private collection of Islamic pottery, which sold for over £17,000 in total.

Search goes on for next star of show

Auctioneer Nick Burns lifted the lid on some of the treasures for Courier readers ahead of the two-day auction.

He said he was thrilled with the outcome.

“We achieved some outstanding results for our clients,” he said.

“It’s now onto our next sale, which will be at the end of January, and we are currently looking for the next star lots.”