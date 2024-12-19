Photographer reveals secrets behind stunning shot of seal rarely-seen in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Photographer reveals secrets behind stunning shot of seal rarely-seen in Perth

Peter Wilkinson spotted the mammal 25 miles from its usual habitat in the North Sea.

By Lucy Scarlett
A seal pokes it head out the water.
A surprise visitor appeared in the River Tay. Image: Peter Wilkinson

A Perth wildlife photographer has told the story behind a striking image of a seal swimming in the River Tay.

Peter Wilkinson has been taking wildlife pictures as a hobby since lockdown.

The 60-year-old moved to St Madoes in the Carse of Gowrie in 2010 after growing up in the Lake District.

He favours Scottish nature – particularly in Perthshire – but has travelled around the world photographing animals.

A tiger feeding her cub.
Peter’s photography has taken him across the world. Image: Peter Wilkinson

He told The Courier: “I really like to travel and captured some pictures of a tigers and her cubs in India last year.

“I hope to go to China next year to look at the pandas.

“Scottish nature is some of the best to photograph, however.”

Seal spotted in the River Tay in Perth

On Saturday, Peter was on Smeaton’s Bridge over the Tay trying to spot otters in the water.

He was surprised when a seal made an appearance as it is not a common site near Perth.

Peter said it was not rare for seals to come inland but it was the first time he had photographed one.

“I saw a head appear in the middle of the river,” he added.

A beaver and her cubs.
Peter only picked up photography three years ago. Image: Peter Wilkinson

“It made a number of dives and popped up right below me looking up with those huge ‘seal eyes’.

“Being so close, and in good light, gave me a sharp picture – showing off the innocent expression.”

“Distracted by this, the otter made its way up the bank and I missed it!”

The seal appeared to have travelled 25 miles from the North Sea, along the Firth of Tay to the Perth Bridge.

A kingfisher enters the water.
Peter started photography as a hobby in lockdown. Image: Peter Wilkinson
Kingfisher with fish.
Peter’s photographs have appeared in The Times. Image: Peter Wilkinson

Despite the professionalism of his photos, Peter does not sell them and opts to use his camera skills for charity.

He takes pictures for local charity events and sports teams such as Perthshire Rugby Club.

The seal picture was liked by hundreds of people after being shared in private Facebook group Pictures of Perth and Beyond.

An osprey snatching a fish.
Perth wildlife is some of his favourite to capture. Image: Peter Wilkinson

‘They are normally able to find their way back,’ says wildlife charity

Elouise Dalziel, marine policy inclusion officer at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “Grey seals are usually found on rocky coastlines but have been known to travel further inland on occasion.

“Given Perth’s location, it seems likely that this one followed some fish up the River Tay in search of a good meal.

“There have been numerous reports of seals swimming up to 20 miles inland in recent years, including individuals in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

“While the city may not be their natural habitat, they are normally able to find their way back to the coast without any problems.

“In the meantime, we would encourage people to keep their distance, both for the seal’s safety and their own.”

It comes as a baby seal was rescued from a car park in Fife earlier in the week.

More from Perth & Kinross

Thomas McPhee
Perth chef asks to be locked up over Christmas for horrific abuse of teenage…
McKays’ Head Chef Richard Kirby and Deputy Manager Ashleigh Dobson.
Pitlochry hotel steps in to save Christmas Day dinner for 150 people
Weather warning.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents braced for weekend of disruption as two wind warnings…
Glenfarg Community Centre could soon have a late-night bar. Image: Kenny Smith
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Holiday let refused and 12am bar idea for community centre
Scott Emslie
Jailed stalker absconded from HMP Castle Huntly to go boozing in Aberdeen
Auctioneer Nick Burns kneeling in front of large cabinet with torch shining off mirrored door.
Eyes of world on Perth as 'Aladdin's cave' auction smashes expectations
Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Apology as 'technical issues' block public from watching Perth floodgates fiasco meeting
4
The community council standing with Riverside Primary pupils.
How one Perth neighbourhood is tackling youth gangs
Gavin Thurston and golden retriever standing next to Thrums Vets van.
Perthshire and Angus dog owners urged to share pets' poo for research
The new pool.
First look inside new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre

Conversation