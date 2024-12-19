Photographer reveals secrets behind stunning shot of seal rarely-seen in Perth

A Perth wildlife photographer has told the story behind a striking image of a seal swimming in the River Tay.

Peter Wilkinson has been taking wildlife pictures as a hobby since lockdown.

The 60-year-old moved to St Madoes in the Carse of Gowrie in 2010 after growing up in the Lake District.

He favours Scottish nature – particularly in Perthshire – but has travelled around the world photographing animals.

He told The Courier: “I really like to travel and captured some pictures of a tigers and her cubs in India last year.

“I hope to go to China next year to look at the pandas.

“Scottish nature is some of the best to photograph, however.”

Seal spotted in the River Tay in Perth

On Saturday, Peter was on Smeaton’s Bridge over the Tay trying to spot otters in the water.

He was surprised when a seal made an appearance as it is not a common site near Perth.

Peter said it was not rare for seals to come inland but it was the first time he had photographed one.

“I saw a head appear in the middle of the river,” he added.

“It made a number of dives and popped up right below me looking up with those huge ‘seal eyes’.

“Being so close, and in good light, gave me a sharp picture – showing off the innocent expression.”

“Distracted by this, the otter made its way up the bank and I missed it!”

The seal appeared to have travelled 25 miles from the North Sea, along the Firth of Tay to the Perth Bridge.

Despite the professionalism of his photos, Peter does not sell them and opts to use his camera skills for charity.

He takes pictures for local charity events and sports teams such as Perthshire Rugby Club.

The seal picture was liked by hundreds of people after being shared in private Facebook group Pictures of Perth and Beyond.

‘They are normally able to find their way back,’ says wildlife charity

Elouise Dalziel, marine policy inclusion officer at the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “Grey seals are usually found on rocky coastlines but have been known to travel further inland on occasion.

“Given Perth’s location, it seems likely that this one followed some fish up the River Tay in search of a good meal.

“There have been numerous reports of seals swimming up to 20 miles inland in recent years, including individuals in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling.

“While the city may not be their natural habitat, they are normally able to find their way back to the coast without any problems.

“In the meantime, we would encourage people to keep their distance, both for the seal’s safety and their own.”

It comes as a baby seal was rescued from a car park in Fife earlier in the week.