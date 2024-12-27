Pilot, 50, who died in Fife aircraft crash named as Perthshire man

The pilot who died after a light aircraft crashed into a Fife hillside has been named.

Nicholas Denison-Pender, 50, from Perthshire, died near Fife Airport after the crash on Monday.

Emergency services, including a coastguard helicopter, were called to the scene around 11.40am but Nicholas was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash near Kinglassie.

Police are appealing for witnesses as they continue to investigate the crash.

A Kinglassie local who witnessed the plane crash told The Courier he was first aware of the aircraft after hearing the “failing sound” of the aircraft’s engine.

Moments later he saw it fall to the ground.

Another local business owner said she heard a “thud-like impact” as the aircraft came to the ground.

Perthshire man ‘passionate’ about flying

Mr Denison-Pender started a new role as chief operating officer for automotive research and consultancy firm SBD Automotive this year.

On the company’s website, it reveals that he had a love for fishing and enjoyed ‘pursuing his passion’ as a private pilot.

A Northumbria University graduate, Mr Denison-Pender worked as a consultant over the last 15 years across Europe, America, Africa and India.

Andrew Hart, chief executive of SBD Automotive, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, Nicholas Denison-Pender.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

“Although Nick had only been at SBD Automotive for a few months, he brought an inspiring balance of passion, kindness, and intelligence that made a lasting impact on all who spent time with him.”

A statement on the company’s website said being a private pilot was his “passion” and he also enjoyed outdoor pursuits with his family and fishing.

Police continue to investigate Fife air tragedy

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicholas as they come to terms with their loss.

“The family have asked for their privacy at this difficult time.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing and we would ask for anyone with information, to please come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting reference 1136 of December 23 2024.