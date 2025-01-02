Parking watchdog to visit Perth Kinnoull Street and Kinross car parks after complaints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Parking watchdog to visit Perth Kinnoull Street and Kinross car parks after complaints

The private car parks at Kinnoull Street and Greens of Kinross supermarket are under scrutiny.

By Morag Lindsay
Kinnoull Street car park entrance, with sign saying 'welcome to Kinnoull Street car park' above entrance which leads through building to open area behind.
The British Parking Association will be visiting Kinnoull Street car park and another in Kinross. Image: Google Maps.

The body set up to protect private car park customers has said it will visit two controversial sites in Perth and Kinross.

The Kinnoull Street car park in Perth and the Greens of Kinross car park have both been at the centre of complaints recently.

Kinross locals say they are boycotting the town centre car park over wrongly-issued parking fines from its operator UKPC.

And Perth and Kinross Council recently agreed to bring the Kinnoull Street multi-storey car park under its control when the current lease ends.

It follows years of complaints from motorists about its operator Smart Parking.

Now the British Parking Association has told Pete Wishart MP it will send an area manager to both locations.

Greens of Kinross car park, beside small supermarket in centre of Kinross.
Drivers say they’ve been shocked to receive fines after visiting the Greens of Kinross car park. Image: Google Maps.

The watchdog says it wants to ensure both sites are complying with its newly-introduced code of practice.

Perth and Kinross-shire MP Mr Wishart welcomed the association’s pledge.

He said: “I have received a wave of complaints from constituents recently who have been hit with bogus parking fines, particularly at Kinnoull Street in Perth and Greens of Kinross.

“We simply cannot get back into the territory where these companies are able to exploit their customers with impunity.”

Perth visitors insist Kinnoull Street car park fine was unfair

Roy Robart used the Kinnoull Street car park when he visited Perth with his wife earlier this year.

They appealed against their £100 fine, but their case was rejected by Smart Parking.

Pete Wishart MP, in checked tweed jacket leaning against sandstone pillar in Perth city centre.
Pete Wishart welcomed the visits. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

Roy says they paid for three hours’ parking via the RingGo app.

And he claims they were out within the 10-minute grace period permitted in the new code of practice.

But Roy says the Lanarkshire couple fell foul of discrepancies in the Kinnoull Street car park camera system.

“SmartParking begin charging from when the car enters, despite it being impossible to back-time this for app users once they find a space,” he said.

“Add to this that the ANPR cameras showed a different time to the app and it threw up a five-minute overstay.”

Smart Parking insists its systems are working as they should at Kinnoull Street.

Kinnoull Street car park exterior, Perth. Sign says 'welcome to Kinnoull Street car park' above street level entrance to four-storey building
Perth and Kinross Council intends to take over Kinnoull Street car park from Smart Parking. Image: Google Maps.

A spokesperson said: “In the case of Mr Robart, he used the RingGo app to pay for three hours of parking but stayed on site for three hours, 12 minutes and 38 seconds, so was correctly issued a charge.

“Mr. Robart did appeal to us. But we rejected his claim as he clearly stayed in the car park longer than he paid for.

“Mr. Robart subsequently appealed to the government’s independent appeals service POPLA who also rejected his appeal. So for us the matter is now closed.”

Kinross drivers give reasons for boycott

Drivers in Kinross have reported various issues with the Greens supermarket car park.

Some claim they have been fined by UKPC after they paid the right amount for parking

Others say they received tickets after they only stayed for a short time, which is free.

In some cases, motorists say they made brief visits to the car park hours apart. However, they later received parking fines suggesting they had been there all day.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Northern Lights from Tayport Harbour
Spectacular photos of New Year's Day Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Perthshire Apartments at South St John's Place. Image: Google Street View
Perthshire Planning Ahead: 7-flat Perth Airbnb dispute and city Wetherspoon plan
The Station Hotel in Perth
Asylum seeker admits threats with butter knife after Perth hotel assault
New County Hotel
First Minister John Swinney demands answers 2 years on from fatal Perth hotel fire
Stagecoach cancelled the service following the incident in Crieff
Passenger injured on Perthshire bus as Hogmanay service cancelled
The car was recovered from Riggs Road.
Car crashes through railings outside Perth flats
Forecasters are warning of icy patches on roads and pavements.
Fresh New Year's Day ice warning issued across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Balgay Church in Dundee is one of the sites on the market. Image: Church of Scotland
Full list of former church buildings being sold across Tayside and Fife
6
Salutation Hotel exterior, Perth
5 Perth locations and their place in city's 'secret' history
Crowds enjoying Heartland Festival in Pitlochry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
11 great events to look forward to in Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2025

Conversation