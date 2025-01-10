At least 9 emergency vehicles on scene as 3-car crash shuts main road near Perth

The A94 is currently closed near a Perthshire village due to a three-car crash.

The main road at Balbeggie is closed with emergency services at the scene.

There are reportedly three police vehicles, three fire appliances and three ambulances in attendance.

The road links Perth to Coupar Angus and continues towards Forfar.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are currently in attendance at the A94 near Balbeggie.

“Three vehicles have been involved.

“We are assisting police with the incident.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.