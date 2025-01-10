JIM SPENCE: Relaxed build-up served me well in Dundee marathon – but over-worked United at risk of hitting wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Relaxed build-up served me well in Dundee marathon – but over-worked United at risk of hitting wall

Jim Goodwin's Tangerines have endured a relentless festive fixture list.

Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj takes to the turf against Hearts. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

Jim Goodwin is right to express concern over the number of games his Dundee United players have faced in recent weeks.

All athletes will tell you that rest is as big a part of maintaining top fitness as training and competing is.

Proper recovery time to recuperate and heal from injuries, knocks and strains is vital.

It’s counterproductive for teams and individuals not to have sufficient intervals between matches.

The constant stress on the body eventually catches up on even the fittest athletes, and body and mind stop performing at maximum efficiency.

Despite traditionalists claiming it was tougher in their day, I suspect modern players are competing at a more constantly high tempo than ever and, when their schedules are overloaded, as they have been in recent weeks, stresses on the body, leading to breakdown, becomes a major problem.

United will have played seven games in 20 days after Saturday’s fixture at St Mirren, with players running on average around seven miles a game.

Image: Shutterstock

In a bruising contact sport, with constant stress on the joints and muscles from both sprinting and distance runs, maintaining peak performance week-in, week-out becomes almost impossible.

There’s a world of difference between an amateur runner and a professional footballer, but here’s a wee personal vignette to illustrate why not overdoing it is crucial.

I was training for the first Dundee marathon and putting in about 60 to 70 miles a week.

The week leading up to the race and feeling good, I continued that mileage to the day before the marathon.

On the day, I hit the wall 18 miles in; completely knackered.

I finished in just under three-and-a-half hours.

The next year, having taken advice from much wiser runners, I cut the miles right back and only did a couple of short runs the week of the race, and none at all for three days before it.

In fact, at the Angus hotel, at the pre-race pasta night, I had a few pints of Guinness.

On the day, I finished in two hours and 51 minutes – and as fresh as a daisy.

So I’m in Jim Goodwin’s camp when it comes to not overloading the boys with games.

Mind you, I’m not advocating they go on the Guinness the night before matches!

