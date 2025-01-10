Angus town’s shock and anger over historic Kirriemuir textile firm’s Dundee move

The sudden announcement Kirriemuir’s biggest employer is to break its 150-year bond with the Angus town had been met with disappointment and anger.

On Friday, staff at technical textile firm Wilkie learned the historic company is to move its Angus operations – it also has a factory in Forfar – to the former Michelin tyre factory in Dundee.

The company plans to invest £50 million and triple its workforce.

It has acquired the majority shareholding of Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) to pursue its global ambitions.

The chief executive who is the sixth-generation of the family firm said it had been a tough decision to move from Kirrie.

But Hamish Rowan said the company needed “world-class” facilities to compete in the defence, aerospace and oil and gas sectors.

Wilkie said it hopes all its Angus staff – 160 in Kirriemuir and 30 in Forfar – will make the move to Dundee.

“The factory is not closing, it’s moving to a 25-minute drive away,” said Mr Rowan.

Kirriemuir concerns over Wilkie plan

Local politicians reacted with shock to the sudden announcement.

Former Angus Provost and Kirrie Conservative councillor Ronnie Proctor said: “As someone born and bred in Kirrie, whose granny worked in Wilkie’s factory, I can’t help but think this is a big blow to the town.

“Wilkie’s are a major employer. Where other firms have fallen by the wayside, by their foresight they have managed to diversify and keep the business going in new markets.

“That has been a great thing for Kirriemuir, Angus, Scotland and the UK.

“So on one hand I applaud them for what they have done from the death of jute to continue to make the company such a success.

“And I empathise with how difficult a decision this will have been to move out of Kirriemuir.

“But on the other hand it is a big blow for the town.

“The removal of the workforce to Dundee means the shopkeepers and other businesses in Kirriemuir will take a hit.

“The workers will have to travel and they’ll then spend their money in Dundee.”

He added: “It is going to be another empty site in Kirriemuir.

“The old Gairie works has already fallen into disrepair.

“But on the positive, folk should be thinking about what could be done with the site.

“That’s an opportunity for Kirrie that must be taken.”

‘No prior engagement’ on major decision

Councillor Julie Bell said she was “really disappointed” with the sudden news.

“This breaks 150 years of history in Kirrie,” said the SNP councillor. “Of course, our weaving traditions go back centuries.

“I really feel for the workforce, who are loyal and hard-working.

“And I’m also hugely concerned for the town centre economy following Wilkie’s departure.”

She added: “Whilst it’s good the company will continue, I’m also very disappointed no prior engagement with elected members and the Angus Council economic development team took place prior to this decision.

“It has been a shock to us.”

Angus SNP MSP Graeme Dey said: “Whilst this news in positive from the perspective of the wider Tayside and Scottish economies, there is no doubt it delivers a significant blow to that of Kirriemuir and the surrounding area.”

“More than that, it has created uncertainty for the existing, local JD Wilkie workforce.

“It is imperative the interests of those staff are front and centre in how this is taken forward along with finding a use for the existing site which brings benefit to the town.”