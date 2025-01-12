Victim of Perth dog attack says police were warned about dangerous animal last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Victim of Perth dog attack says police were warned about dangerous animal last year

The victim has been struggling to walk since the incident.

Cara Place, Perth - stock image
A victim of the dog attack has spoken to The Courier. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson
Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen

A victim of a dog attack in a Perth cul-de-sac says police were told about the dangerous animal last year.

Five people were taken to hospital after a bull-type dog escaped and began biting passersby in Cara Place, North Muirton, on Friday afternoon.

At least nine police officers and a specialist dog unit arrived at the residential street and had to sedate the dog, which has since been destroyed.

Witnesses say the animal – which police say is not on the dangerous breeds list – was arbitrarily biting at anyone nearby.

It took more than 15 minutes for officers from a specialist dog unit to control the dog.

Perth dog attack victim had ‘chunks of skin taken off’

All of the five people hospitalised are now back at home and police say there were no serious injuries.

However one victim, who asked not to be named, says they have been left with five puncture wounds and “chunks of skin” have been torn from their leg.

They said: “I was walking to get my daughter from school and the dog was already attacking someone else at the time.

“It started biting my legs and I tried to protect myself.

“Another lady was attacked. She was bitten on the hand and knocked to the floor.

“All of it was unprovoked.”

Cara Place, Perth - stock image
The street is usually quiet. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

The victim added that their “trousers and clothes were ripped to bits”.

“My new Nike running shoes, which cost £120, were torn to shreds,” they said.

“I have lots of scars on my leg and it is not easy to walk now.

“But what really scares me is what may have happened if a child had been there. It could have been killed.”

North Muirton resident says Amazon delivery driver ‘hid behind bin’

The victim says this was the fourth time the dog had gone on the attack in recent months and police had been called about it last year.

This claim was supported by a Cara Place resident who said police attended an attack in August.

“I phoned the police on this day,” they said.

“An Amazon driver dropped a parcel off here and the dog ran like mental – I don’t know where it came from.

“The driver hid behind a bin before running back into his van.

“The dog was manic. It just kept biting at the van’s tyres.

“The driver was really frightened and shaken up.

“I rang the police at the time and so did a neighbour.

“We said about the dangerous dog here.

“If they’d done something that day, maybe Friday’s incident wouldn’t have happened.”

Cara Place, Perth - stock image
Residents claim the police had been warned about the dog. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

The Courier was unable to contact the owner of the dog but they were said to be “very upset” about the pet being destroyed.

Police could not find a record of a previous attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday, 10 January, 2025, officers received a report of a dog having bitten people on Cara Place, Perth.

“Five people attended hospital, there are no serious injuries.

“The dog has been euthanised.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Inside Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool: Closure continues as building 'increasingly prone' to problems
Andrew Miller
Thief stole motorbikes, cars and possessions worth thousands in Perthshire raids
Jen Newall rallies the Save Our Rural Library campaigners. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Perth Museum libraries protest
The A94 was closed near Balbeggie. Image: Google Street View
Five people taken to hospital after crash shuts main road near Perth
The former Auto Services site.
Perth to get new Greens grocery store as Pizza Hut work set to start
Beavers head swimming above water surface
VIDEO: Glenfarg beavers make way for controversial Scottish Water upgrade
fFre that tore through Laidneskia House near Grandtully.
£3K+ raised for Perthshire family whose home damaged by fire
Cara Place in Perth.
Five people in hospital after bull-type dog goes on biting spree in Perth
Jade Taylor, holding a picture of Barry Dixon, and Kerry Burgess, holding a picture of Cameron Rae. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Victims' families join torchlit Knife Angel procession in Perth and call for blade amnesty
Debris from fire outside Neil's flat.
Resident tells of the precious items he lost as house fire closes down Perth…

Conversation