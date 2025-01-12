Victim of Perth dog attack says police were warned about dangerous animal last year

A victim of a dog attack in a Perth cul-de-sac says police were told about the dangerous animal last year.

Five people were taken to hospital after a bull-type dog escaped and began biting passersby in Cara Place, North Muirton, on Friday afternoon.

At least nine police officers and a specialist dog unit arrived at the residential street and had to sedate the dog, which has since been destroyed.

Witnesses say the animal – which police say is not on the dangerous breeds list – was arbitrarily biting at anyone nearby.

It took more than 15 minutes for officers from a specialist dog unit to control the dog.

Perth dog attack victim had ‘chunks of skin taken off’

All of the five people hospitalised are now back at home and police say there were no serious injuries.

However one victim, who asked not to be named, says they have been left with five puncture wounds and “chunks of skin” have been torn from their leg.

They said: “I was walking to get my daughter from school and the dog was already attacking someone else at the time.

“It started biting my legs and I tried to protect myself.

“Another lady was attacked. She was bitten on the hand and knocked to the floor.

“All of it was unprovoked.”

The victim added that their “trousers and clothes were ripped to bits”.

“My new Nike running shoes, which cost £120, were torn to shreds,” they said.

“I have lots of scars on my leg and it is not easy to walk now.

“But what really scares me is what may have happened if a child had been there. It could have been killed.”

North Muirton resident says Amazon delivery driver ‘hid behind bin’

The victim says this was the fourth time the dog had gone on the attack in recent months and police had been called about it last year.

This claim was supported by a Cara Place resident who said police attended an attack in August.

“I phoned the police on this day,” they said.

“An Amazon driver dropped a parcel off here and the dog ran like mental – I don’t know where it came from.

“The driver hid behind a bin before running back into his van.

“The dog was manic. It just kept biting at the van’s tyres.

“The driver was really frightened and shaken up.

“I rang the police at the time and so did a neighbour.

“We said about the dangerous dog here.

“If they’d done something that day, maybe Friday’s incident wouldn’t have happened.”

The Courier was unable to contact the owner of the dog but they were said to be “very upset” about the pet being destroyed.

Police could not find a record of a previous attack.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.50pm on Friday, 10 January, 2025, officers received a report of a dog having bitten people on Cara Place, Perth.

“Five people attended hospital, there are no serious injuries.

“The dog has been euthanised.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”