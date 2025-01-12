Perth Leisure Pool: Closure continues as building ‘increasingly prone’ to problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Leisure Pool: Closure continues as building ‘increasingly prone’ to problems

It had been hoped the facility would reopen on Monday.

By Stephen Eighteen
Inside Perth Leisure Pool.
The building has been shut since January 3. Image: FaulknerBrowns/C20 Society

Perth Leisure Pool is to remain closed due to an ongoing problem with the boiler.

The swimming pools have been shut since Christmas after an issue with the heating left the water too cold.

As temperatures dropped the entire building – including health suite and gym – was declared out of bounds on January 3.

Perth Leisure Pool hoped it would reopen on January 13 – this Monday – but say the fault has not yet been fixed.

‘Complicated’ Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed

A Facebook post by the organisation said: “Regrettably, we have not yet been able to resolve the boiler issue where we can be certain that the water and building temperatures have sustainably returned to normal levels.

“Therefore, the entire venue will remain closed whilst engineers continue to look into this issue.

“At this time we are unable to provide an estimate of when this might be resolved, but will provide a further update early in the week commencing 13th January.”

The statement claimed the Glasgow Road building is “complicated”.

It added: “Perth Leisure Pool is nearly 40 years old and is becoming increasingly prone to short-notice closures.

“We are grateful to all our customers for their patience during this closure and we apologise for any inconvenience that it may have caused.”

Perth Leisure Pool could be replaced. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It comes amid controversy over the council’s decision to replace Perth Leisure Pool with a new facility at Thimblerow.

It will not include the leisure water currently offered at Perth Leisure Pool, and a draft timetable revealed children’s leisure swimming would be reduced by more than 30 hours a week.

There is also dismay that Thimblerow will not have an ice rink to replace the one in Dewars Centre, which would also close as part of the scheme.

Conversation