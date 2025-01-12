Perth Leisure Pool: Closure continues as building ‘increasingly prone’ to problems

Perth Leisure Pool is to remain closed due to an ongoing problem with the boiler.

The swimming pools have been shut since Christmas after an issue with the heating left the water too cold.

As temperatures dropped the entire building – including health suite and gym – was declared out of bounds on January 3.

Perth Leisure Pool hoped it would reopen on January 13 – this Monday – but say the fault has not yet been fixed.

‘Complicated’ Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed

A Facebook post by the organisation said: “Regrettably, we have not yet been able to resolve the boiler issue where we can be certain that the water and building temperatures have sustainably returned to normal levels.

“Therefore, the entire venue will remain closed whilst engineers continue to look into this issue.

“At this time we are unable to provide an estimate of when this might be resolved, but will provide a further update early in the week commencing 13th January.”

The statement claimed the Glasgow Road building is “complicated”.

It added: “Perth Leisure Pool is nearly 40 years old and is becoming increasingly prone to short-notice closures.

“We are grateful to all our customers for their patience during this closure and we apologise for any inconvenience that it may have caused.”

It comes amid controversy over the council’s decision to replace Perth Leisure Pool with a new facility at Thimblerow.

It will not include the leisure water currently offered at Perth Leisure Pool, and a draft timetable revealed children’s leisure swimming would be reduced by more than 30 hours a week.

There is also dismay that Thimblerow will not have an ice rink to replace the one in Dewars Centre, which would also close as part of the scheme.