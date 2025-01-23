Could Crieff hotel become climbing wall following £3m demolition?

Crieff residents are being urged to have their say on the future use of the Drummond Arms Hotel site.

The crumbling town centre landmark is due to be demolished after years of wrangling over its future.

Perth and Kinross Council has suggested the land could be used for affordable housing.

But Crieff residents say that’s not necessarily the best use for the site.

They have suggested alternatives such as a car park, or retaining the front of the building and turning it into a climbing wall.

Now Crieff Community Council is holding a public meeting in the town to discuss the fate of the Drummond Arms site.

Crieff Community Council chairman Brian Wilton says it’s important the council considers local opinions.

“People have suggested keeping the facade, if at all possible, and turning it into a climbing wall,” he said.

“Others have suggested an open space, or a car park.

“We want to let the public know their voices do count, and that hopefully they will get a say in what goes on in their town.”

Demolition marks end of sorry saga for Drummond Arms and Crieff

The Drummond Arms’ fate was sealed at a Perth and Kinross Council meeting in November last year.

Councillors agreed to take ownership of the property after it was served with a Dangerous Buildings Notice.

Crieff Community Trust asked the council to take it off its hands, saying it had run out of money to safeguard it.

The demolition could cost as much as £3 million and is likely to take several months to complete.

The prospect of affordable housing was raised at the meeting.

The Drummond Arms was famously built on the location of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s last council of war before Culloden.

Its town centre location made it a popular local landmark in its heyday.

But it has been empty since 2006.

And it was added to the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland in 2012.

Crieff Community Trust acquired the Drummond Arms in October 2019, following lengthy legal battles over its upkeep.

But efforts to preserve the building and explore new uses – including luxury apartments or a £5m boutique hotel – came to nothing.

The Crieff Community Council meeting is open to everyone.

It will be held in Crieff Community Campus on Friday January 31 at 7pm.