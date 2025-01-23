Could Crieff hotel become climbing wall following £3m demolition?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Crieff hotel become climbing wall following £3m demolition?

Council bosses say the Drummond Arms site could be used for affordable housing: Crieff locals are suggesting they use their imaginations.

By Morag Lindsay
Drummond Arms, covered in scaffolding
What do Crieff locals want to see in place of the Drummond Arms Hotel? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Crieff residents are being urged to have their say on the future use of the Drummond Arms Hotel site.

The crumbling town centre landmark is due to be demolished after years of wrangling over its future.

Perth and Kinross Council has suggested the land could be used for affordable housing.

But Crieff residents say that’s not necessarily the best use for the site.

They have suggested alternatives such as a car park, or retaining the front of the building and turning it into a climbing wall.

Now Crieff Community Council is holding a public meeting in the town to discuss the fate of the Drummond Arms site.

Drummond Arms exterior, showing damp brickwork, boarded up windows and shrubs growing from walls and roof.
The Drummond Arms is in a sorry state. Image: DC Thomson.

Crieff Community Council chairman Brian Wilton says it’s important the council considers local opinions.

“People have suggested keeping the facade, if at all possible, and turning it into a climbing wall,” he said.

“Others have suggested an open space, or a car park.

“We want to let the public know their voices do count, and that hopefully they will get a say in what goes on in their town.”

Demolition marks end of sorry saga for Drummond Arms and Crieff

The Drummond Arms’ fate was sealed at a Perth and Kinross Council meeting in November last year.

Councillors agreed to take ownership of the property after it was served with a Dangerous Buildings Notice.

Drummond Arms Hotel facing Murray Fountain and James Square, Crieff.
The Drummond Arms overlooks James Square in the centre of Crieff. Image: DC Thomson.

Crieff Community Trust asked the council to take it off its hands, saying it had run out of money to safeguard it.

The demolition could cost as much as £3 million and is likely to take several months to complete.

The prospect of affordable housing was raised at the meeting.

The Drummond Arms was famously built on the location of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s last council of war before Culloden.

Painting of Bonnie Prince Charlie in meeting on site of Drummond Arms on exterior wall of Crieff hotel.
A picture outside the Drummond Arms celebrates Bonnie Prince Charlie’s links to Crieff. Image: DC Thomson.

Its town centre location made it a popular local landmark in its heyday.

But it has been empty since 2006.

And it was added to the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland in 2012.

Crieff Community Trust acquired the Drummond Arms in October 2019, following lengthy legal battles over its upkeep.

But efforts to preserve the building and explore new uses – including luxury apartments or a £5m boutique hotel – came to nothing.

The Crieff Community Council meeting is open to everyone.

It will be held in Crieff Community Campus on Friday January 31 at 7pm.

Conversation