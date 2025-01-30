£36m Blairgowrie pool leaking – before it has even opened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£36m Blairgowrie pool leaking – before it has even opened

The new facility has been delayed again.

By Lucy Scarlett
Outside view of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre.
The leisure facility opening date is yet to be announced. Image: Live Active

The troubled Blairgowrie Recreational Centre scheme has been hit with another blow – a leaky swimming pool.

The new facility – already 100% over budget and five years behind schedule – has been delayed again as workers try to fix the problem.

A Live Active Leisure statement said: “Blairgowrie Recreation Centre is a £36m investment for the community of Eastern Perthshire that will be Scotland’s first sports centre built to Passivhaus standards.

“Given its importance to the community, handover of the building will not happen until we are satisfied it is ready to open.

“Currently, we are working with the contractor to repair a small leak from the pool.

“Once outstanding issues are resolved, we will announce an opening date for the new facility. In the meantime, the existing recreation centre remains operational.”

A source close to the project told The Courier the pool had “flooded” earlier in January.

Blairgowrie Leisure Centre to open ‘once outstanding issues are resolved’

The latest hold-up follows multiple delays to the facility’s opening date.

The venue, which cost £36m to build, was originally due to open in 2020.

After funding spiralled from an initial £16m, this date eventually shifted to December 2024.

In December, pictures revealed the new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre taking shape.

At the time, a spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “A few of our staff had the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the brand-new Live Active Blairgowrie venue this week.

“Scheduled to open in early 2025, the team are currently undergoing training, and the finishing touches are being added to this fantastic facility.”

The new centre will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

Pupils and the wider community will be able to use the facilities.

