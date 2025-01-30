£36m Blairgowrie pool leaking – before it has even opened

The troubled Blairgowrie Recreational Centre scheme has been hit with another blow – a leaky swimming pool.

The new facility – already 100% over budget and five years behind schedule – has been delayed again as workers try to fix the problem.

A Live Active Leisure statement said: “Blairgowrie Recreation Centre is a £36m investment for the community of Eastern Perthshire that will be Scotland’s first sports centre built to Passivhaus standards.

“Given its importance to the community, handover of the building will not happen until we are satisfied it is ready to open.

“Currently, we are working with the contractor to repair a small leak from the pool.

“Once outstanding issues are resolved, we will announce an opening date for the new facility. In the meantime, the existing recreation centre remains operational.”

A source close to the project told The Courier the pool had “flooded” earlier in January.

Blairgowrie Leisure Centre to open ‘once outstanding issues are resolved’

The latest hold-up follows multiple delays to the facility’s opening date.

The venue, which cost £36m to build, was originally due to open in 2020.

After funding spiralled from an initial £16m, this date eventually shifted to December 2024.

In December, pictures revealed the new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre taking shape.

At the time, a spokesperson for Live Active Leisure said: “A few of our staff had the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the brand-new Live Active Blairgowrie venue this week.

“Scheduled to open in early 2025, the team are currently undergoing training, and the finishing touches are being added to this fantastic facility.”

The new centre will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

Pupils and the wider community will be able to use the facilities.