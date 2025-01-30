Dundee University staff back strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University staff back strike action

Over 70% of academic staff who took part in the ballot backed a walk-out over the threat of job cuts from university bosses.

By Alasdair Clark
A previous strike at the university. Image: DC Thomson.
A previous strike at the university. Image: DC Thomson.

Staff at Dundee University have backed strike action over proposed jobs cuts and the threat of compulsory redundancies.

Some 74% who took part in the University and College Union ballot backed potential walk-outs over the actions of university bosses.

At the same time, over 90% support action short of a strike.

No firm plans for a staff walk-out have been put in place but the vote gives the trade union the legal mandate to organise one.

The university is currently putting together a recovery plan after it revealed a £30 million budget deficit.

University criticised for not sharing plans

Insiders say the only way to make the savings required will be through staff reductions, but trade unions have opposed the threat of compulsory redundancies.

The Courier revealed this week that the institution is working with its bank to obtain a loan to operate a voluntary scheme.

UCU criticised the university for not sharing their recovery plan or ensuring staff are represented.

The union is in talks with the university and exploring potential savings but called on managers to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.

‘Losing staff will impact students’

The union says cuts will affect students, hurt the university’s reputation and damage the economic wellbeing of the region.

Dundee University UCU branch co-president Melissa D’Ascenzio said: “By voting in these numbers UCU members at the University of Dundee have been crystal clear that the university needs to think again cutting jobs and the use of compulsory redundancies.

“The ballot result is a mandate for industrial action and to oppose job cuts.

“We remain absolutely committed to the university and are ready to play our part in helping deliver a sustainable future.

“Senior managers need to listen to their staff, unions and local politicians, including the minister, and engage openly and honestly about the best future for the university, its students and staff, and the city.”

