Dundee University staff back strike action

Staff at Dundee University have backed strike action over proposed jobs cuts and the threat of compulsory redundancies.

Some 74% who took part in the University and College Union ballot backed potential walk-outs over the actions of university bosses.

At the same time, over 90% support action short of a strike.

No firm plans for a staff walk-out have been put in place but the vote gives the trade union the legal mandate to organise one.

The university is currently putting together a recovery plan after it revealed a £30 million budget deficit.

University criticised for not sharing plans

Insiders say the only way to make the savings required will be through staff reductions, but trade unions have opposed the threat of compulsory redundancies.

The Courier revealed this week that the institution is working with its bank to obtain a loan to operate a voluntary scheme.

UCU criticised the university for not sharing their recovery plan or ensuring staff are represented.

The union is in talks with the university and exploring potential savings but called on managers to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.

‘Losing staff will impact students’

The union says cuts will affect students, hurt the university’s reputation and damage the economic wellbeing of the region.

Dundee University UCU branch co-president Melissa D’Ascenzio said: “By voting in these numbers UCU members at the University of Dundee have been crystal clear that the university needs to think again cutting jobs and the use of compulsory redundancies.

“The ballot result is a mandate for industrial action and to oppose job cuts.

“We remain absolutely committed to the university and are ready to play our part in helping deliver a sustainable future.

“Senior managers need to listen to their staff, unions and local politicians, including the minister, and engage openly and honestly about the best future for the university, its students and staff, and the city.”