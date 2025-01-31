Taymouth Castle tycoons in bid to convert Aberfeldy holiday cottages to staff accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Taymouth Castle tycoons in bid to convert Aberfeldy holiday cottages to staff accommodation

One Aberfeldy community leader says the Moness resort plan will be the most important issue facing the town in 2025

By Morag Lindsay
Sign at entrance to Moness resort, Aberfeldy.
Could the Moness resort at Aberfeldy house workers on the nearby Taymouth Castle estate? Image: DC Thomson.

Taymouth Castle bosses are consulting Aberfeldy locals on a plan to convert visitors’ lodges at a popular holiday park into workers’ accommodation.

It comes after Taymouth Castle investors purchased the Moness resort in Aberfeldy in September 2023.

The staff accommodation proposal was floated at the time of the sale.

And now Aberfeldy Community Council says it understands 77 of the 106 holiday cottages could become residential homes.

Taymouth Castle exterior
The Taymouth Castle development is creating hundreds of jobs – but where will workers stay? Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The group’s chairman Victor Clements is urging everyone in the town to have their say on the proposals.

He told The Courier the project is “the most important thing that will happen in Aberfeldy this year”.

Moness hotel and spa to remain under Taymouth Castle plans

Discovery Land Company purchased the Taymouth Castle estate in nearby Kenmore in 2019.

The US firm intends to build up to 140 members-only luxury homes there after saving the Victorian Castle from ruin.

The project is forecast to create around 250 jobs.

But Aberfeldy, in common with much of Highland Perthshire, is in the grip of an affordable housing shortage.

Drone image of Taymouth Castle, with wooded estate and golf course in front, and village of Kenmore and Loch Tay in distance
Discovery Land Company has chosen Taymouth Castle for its first UK development. Image: Taymouth Castle estate.

The Taymouth Castle team say they have submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Perth and Kinross Council.

That’s the first step towards a planning application requesting a change of use for the cottages at Moness.

It’s understood the firm wants the flexibility to use the properties for holiday rentals, or Taymouth Castle staff accommodation.

Under the plans, the remaining lodges and the hotel at Moness will continue to operate as visitor accommodation.

Split image, showing gates of Taymouth Castle estate and aerial view of Moness resort at Aberfeldy.
The team behind the Taymouth Castle transformation in Kenmore also own the Moness resort at Aberfeldy.

A post on the Welcome to Taymouth website says: “This initiative is designed to tackle the shortage of accommodation in the area while maximising cottage occupancy.

“Moness Resort’s facilities including the hotel, restaurants, bar, spa, and leisure areas will remain fully operational and unaffected by this proposal.

“Additionally, the plan will not result in any changes to current staff numbers.”

Moness proposals divide locals

A consultation drop-in event is expected to be held at Moness on March 18.

A second event will follow in April.

However, Aberfeldy Community Council is due to meet before then – on Tuesday February 4 in the town hall.

And Mr Clements said locals are welcome to bring their thoughts on the plans to that gathering.

Victor Clements walking beside river
Victor Clements is chairman of Aberfeldy Community Council. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The community council quizzed hundreds of residents on the Moness proposals when they were first suggested.

Mr Clements said opinion was split more or less 50-50 at the time.

Concerns largely centred on the impact on tourism-related businesses.

However, some say the Moness resort has been looking its age in recent years, and could benefit from investment.

And supporters argue that Taymouth Castle workers and their families will do more to benefit the economy and social fabric of Aberfeldy than short-term visitors.

Mr Clements said the community council was keeping an open mind on the proposal.

“It’s really important that people pay attention and have their say,” he said.

“The community council will keep an eye on developments and provide them with that forum.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Murdo Fraser cuts a ribbon to open Punjabi Cuisine on Perth's North Methven Street.
Indian restaurant opens in former Perth chip shop
Simon Ferguson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man urged to write apology letter to neighbour after threats with garden hoe
Neil Rodgers was placed on the sex offenders register.
Sex pest football fan groped Perth barmaid and clubbed man with guitar
Cedar Drive.
Thieves steal from four vans across Perthshire on same night
Guy Bargery. Image: Police Scotland
Body found in River Tay near Perth in search for missing man Guy Bargery
Perth Museum interior.
Mary Queen of Scots' last letter to join Stone of Destiny at Perth Museum
Outside view of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre.
New Blairgowrie pool leaking – before £36m centre has even opened
6
Location of Muir Homes' proposed development of 42 homes in Auchterarder.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Row over 42 homes idea & 'lack' of holiday properties
Cameron MacDonald at Perth Sheriff Court
Couple suffered horrific injuries in crash with 'tired' driver in Perthshire
Ian Soutar.
St Johnstone plan minute's applause for ex-paramedic and Perth 'hero' Ian Soutar

Conversation