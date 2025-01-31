Taymouth Castle tycoons in bid to convert Aberfeldy holiday cottages to staff accommodation

Taymouth Castle bosses are consulting Aberfeldy locals on a plan to convert visitors’ lodges at a popular holiday park into workers’ accommodation.

It comes after Taymouth Castle investors purchased the Moness resort in Aberfeldy in September 2023.

The staff accommodation proposal was floated at the time of the sale.

And now Aberfeldy Community Council says it understands 77 of the 106 holiday cottages could become residential homes.

The group’s chairman Victor Clements is urging everyone in the town to have their say on the proposals.

He told The Courier the project is “the most important thing that will happen in Aberfeldy this year”.

Moness hotel and spa to remain under Taymouth Castle plans

Discovery Land Company purchased the Taymouth Castle estate in nearby Kenmore in 2019.

The US firm intends to build up to 140 members-only luxury homes there after saving the Victorian Castle from ruin.

The project is forecast to create around 250 jobs.

But Aberfeldy, in common with much of Highland Perthshire, is in the grip of an affordable housing shortage.

The Taymouth Castle team say they have submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Perth and Kinross Council.

That’s the first step towards a planning application requesting a change of use for the cottages at Moness.

It’s understood the firm wants the flexibility to use the properties for holiday rentals, or Taymouth Castle staff accommodation.

Under the plans, the remaining lodges and the hotel at Moness will continue to operate as visitor accommodation.

A post on the Welcome to Taymouth website says: “This initiative is designed to tackle the shortage of accommodation in the area while maximising cottage occupancy.

“Moness Resort’s facilities including the hotel, restaurants, bar, spa, and leisure areas will remain fully operational and unaffected by this proposal.

“Additionally, the plan will not result in any changes to current staff numbers.”

Moness proposals divide locals

A consultation drop-in event is expected to be held at Moness on March 18.

A second event will follow in April.

However, Aberfeldy Community Council is due to meet before then – on Tuesday February 4 in the town hall.

And Mr Clements said locals are welcome to bring their thoughts on the plans to that gathering.

The community council quizzed hundreds of residents on the Moness proposals when they were first suggested.

Mr Clements said opinion was split more or less 50-50 at the time.

Concerns largely centred on the impact on tourism-related businesses.

However, some say the Moness resort has been looking its age in recent years, and could benefit from investment.

And supporters argue that Taymouth Castle workers and their families will do more to benefit the economy and social fabric of Aberfeldy than short-term visitors.

Mr Clements said the community council was keeping an open mind on the proposal.

“It’s really important that people pay attention and have their say,” he said.

“The community council will keep an eye on developments and provide them with that forum.”