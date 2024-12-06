Aberfeldy locals buying former slaughterhouse site for affordable housing

Aberfeldy campaigners have won funding to buy the town’s former slaughterhouse site and turn it into desperately-needed affordable housing.

The Aberfeldy Development Trust hopes to construct around six community-owned properties on the eastern edge of the Perthshire town.

It will hold a public meeting next month to find out what locals want from the scheme.

And it comes after the trust’s own research uncovered the harsh reality of house-hunting in the popular tourist area.

Average property prices in Aberfeldy are now far beyond the means of most households.

And two-thirds of businesses say they are struggling to recruit and keep staff due to a lack of suitable housing.

The slaughterhouse move has been made possible thanks to a £125,500 grant from the Scottish Land Fund.

Gill Steele, who chairs the trust, says the funding will kickstart its efforts to bring more affordable housing to Aberfeldy.

“To thrive, every community needs homes that are affordable, suitable and good quality,” she said.

Aberfeldy affordable housing scheme set to top £1m

The £125,000 award will pay for the purchase of two parcels of land at the former slaughterhouse site, as well as design and legal work.

However, construction costs for the entire project are likely to amount to well over £1 million.

The trust says it will be seeking public, philanthropic and private sources of finance and would welcome discussions with any prospective funders.

The development is likely to involve a mix of properties for sale and rent.

And the trust has pledged to seek the Aberfeldy community’s views on the accommodation needed as it goes through the design process.

A public meeting will be held in the Locus Centre, Aberfeldy, on January 20 at 7.30pm.

First Minister hails breakthrough on Aberfeldy housing

The Land Fund grant obliges recipients to use local contractors where possible so the trust will also be consulting with local businesses which might be able to help with the construction.

Once built, properties for rent will only be available to people with local connections to the area.

The trust is not permitted to make profits from any development.

Any returns from sales or rents will be re-invested on behalf of the community.

First Minister John Swinney is also the MSP for Perthshire North.

He says the grant is a “significant milestone” for the trust and the town.

“By supporting this project, we are not only helping to create new housing opportunities but also strengthening the fabric of the local community, ensuring families and individuals can live and work in the place they call home,” said Mr Swinney.

Locals face competition from holiday flats

Perth and Kinross councillors rejected a bid to impose a short-term let control zone around Aberfeldy and highland Perthshire earlier this year.

This would have required owners to get planning permission if they wanted to turn their homes into holiday rentals.

There was fresh disappointment October when councillors approved plans to turn a former Aberfeldy hostel into holiday accommodation.

The Dunnolly House building had previously been earmarked for residential flats.