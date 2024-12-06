Aberfeldy locals buying former slaughterhouse site for affordable housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Aberfeldy locals buying former slaughterhouse site for affordable housing

The homes for rent will only be available to people with a local connection to the Aberfeldy area.

By Morag Lindsay
Group of people with signs at former slaughterhouse site in Aberfeldy
Aberfeldy Development Trust directors Gill Steele, Graham Forsyth, Chris Birt and Carol Laing at the former slaughterhouse site. Image: Supplied.

Aberfeldy campaigners have won funding to buy the town’s former slaughterhouse site and turn it into desperately-needed affordable housing.

The Aberfeldy Development Trust hopes to construct around six community-owned properties on the eastern edge of the Perthshire town.

It will hold a public meeting next month to find out what locals want from the scheme.

And it comes after the trust’s own research uncovered the harsh reality of house-hunting in the popular tourist area.

Average property prices in Aberfeldy are now far beyond the means of most households.

And two-thirds of businesses say they are struggling to recruit and keep staff due to a lack of suitable housing.

Aberfeldy surrounded by forests and mountains
Aberfeldy’s stunning location means locals are being priced out of the housing market. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The slaughterhouse move has been made possible thanks to a £125,500 grant from the Scottish Land Fund.

Gill Steele, who chairs the trust, says the funding will kickstart its efforts to bring more affordable housing to Aberfeldy.

“To thrive, every community needs homes that are affordable, suitable and good quality,” she said.

Aberfeldy affordable housing scheme set to top £1m

The £125,000 award will pay for the purchase of two parcels of land at the former slaughterhouse site, as well as design and legal work.

However, construction costs for the entire project are likely to amount to well over £1 million.

The trust says it will be seeking public, philanthropic and private sources of finance  and would welcome discussions with any prospective funders.

Gill Steele
Gill Steele. Image: Aberfeldy Development Trust.

The development is likely to involve a mix of properties for sale and rent.

And the trust has pledged to seek the Aberfeldy community’s views on the accommodation needed as it goes through the design process.

A public meeting will be held in the Locus Centre, Aberfeldy, on January 20 at 7.30pm.

First Minister hails breakthrough on Aberfeldy housing

The Land Fund grant obliges recipients to use local contractors where possible so the trust will also be consulting with local businesses which might be able to help with the construction.

Once built, properties for rent will only be available to people with local connections to the area.

The trust is not permitted to make profits from any development.

Any returns from sales or rents will be re-invested on behalf of the community.

John Swinney in crowd of people at Aberfeldy
John Swinney applauded the trust’s efforts.

First Minister John Swinney is also the MSP for Perthshire North.

He says the grant is a “significant milestone” for the trust and the town.

“By supporting this project, we are not only helping to create new housing opportunities but also strengthening the fabric of the local community, ensuring families and individuals can live and work in the place they call home,” said Mr Swinney.

Locals face competition from holiday flats

Perth and Kinross councillors rejected a bid to impose a short-term let control zone around Aberfeldy and highland Perthshire earlier this year.

This would have required owners to get planning permission if they wanted to turn their homes into holiday rentals.

There was fresh disappointment October when councillors approved plans to turn a former Aberfeldy hostel into holiday accommodation.

The Dunnolly House building had previously been earmarked for residential flats.

Conversation