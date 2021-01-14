Positive Covid-19 case identified in pupil attending Dundee secondary school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A second year pupil attending Baldragon Academy has tested positive for coronavirus.

Close contacts of the single case have been contacted by the Health and Protect Team at NHS Tayside and must now isolate for 10 days.

The school will not close as a result of the case, it has been confirmed.

The majority of pupils are currently learning remotely from home, however a small number of keyworker children and vulnerable young people are attending the school as normal.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Hugh McAninch wrote: “Please be reassured that if you have not been contacted individually, your child has not been identified as a contact of the case, and they can continue to attend school and undertake activities as normal.

“I recognise that is information may be concerning to you. Please be assured that Baldragon Academy remains open.”

It is not yet clear how many pupils and staff members linked to the school have been asked to isolate as a result of the positive case.

Mr McAninch also asked parents to keep their children off school and to isolate if they develop symptoms of Covid-19.

He added: “For most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness. If your child has or develops any symptoms, the whole household should isolate.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a case connected with school attendance and have been working closely with NHS Tayside.

“With the assistance of public health, we are ensuring that the appropriate measures are being taken.

“The school has communicated with all families in its community directly about this.”