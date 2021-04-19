Covid-19 cases at Fife schools see pupils isolating in first week of new term

The schools – all primary schools – in Kelty, Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Thornton only reopened last Monday after the two-week Easter break.

NHS Fife confirmed cases connected with:

Clentry Nursery, Kelty;

Canmore Primary School, Dunfermline;

Fair Isle Primary School, Kirkcaldy;

Kelty Primary School;

Lynburn Primary School, Dunfermline;

Rimbleton Primary School, Glenrothes;

Thornton Primary School;

Torbain Primary School, Kirkcaldy.

Both Torbain and Kelty primary schools were also affected by cases of the virus shortly before the holidays.

People at the schools were asked to isolate in the week beginning March 15, the week that P4 to P7 pupils returned after remote learning.

P1 to P3 pupils and nursery pupils returned to in-school learning on February 22.

NHS Fife releases information about Covid-19 cases connected with schools and nurseries where five or more school contacts have been asked to isolate as a result of contact tracing.

Contacts of positive cases at the latest schools listed were all identified between April 12 and Sunday.

The health authority directed parents requiring more information about coronavirus to resources on its own website and that of Fife Council.

It also reminded anyone with the well-established symtoms of Covid-19 to immediately self-isolate and order a test on the NHS Inform website or by calling 0800 028 2816.