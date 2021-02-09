Storm Darcy: Crashes, gridlock and bridge closures as snow batters Tayside and Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Dundee city centre was hit by gridlock and two major bridges were forced to partially close as winter weather continued across Tayside and Fife on Tuesday.

Schools have been shut and a spate of crashes have taken place as heavy snowfall associated with Storm Darcy plagues the local area – however Covid-19 vaccination centres continue to operate.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Roads chaos

A crash closed the Friarton Bridge southbound at about 6.05am on Tuesday morning.

Two lorries collided on the crossing, leaving the barriers slightly damaged.

Nobody was injured.

© Mhairi Edwards

A police spokesman said: “We attended a two-vehicle road traffic crash about 6.05am this morning, Tuesday, February 9 on the southbound carriageway of the M90 near Friarton Bridge.

“Two lorries in collision and slight damage to barrier.”

Issues on A90

The weather conditions forced the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road to shut northbound near Stonehaven at about 10.50am until 12.45pm.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A90 Northbound at Stonehaven is currently closed. Drivers are advised to use alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”

The A90 was also closed near the Tealing junction at about 8.15am on Tuesday when a van crashed into the central reservation on the route.

The police spokesman added: “We were alerted to a one-vehicle road traffic crash on the southbound carriageway of the A90 at the Tealing junction around 8.14am this morning.

“A van had collided with the central reservation. There are no reports of any injuries.”

At about 12.45am the A90 was closed slightly further north, near Muiryfaulds, after the dual carriageway became blocked by lorries stuck in snow.

Police were called to the scene.

Gritters were sent to the area and the road reopened later in the morning.

Long queues also formed on East Dock Street in Dundee on Tuesday morning, with eyewitnesses saying an HGV had become stuck on the ramp of the Tay Road Bridge.

Staff at the Tay Road Bridge tweeted: “Southbound closed at ramps. Several vehicles stuck. Staff assisting.”

Southbound closed while we try assist a HGV get up ramps. — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) February 9, 2021

The southbound blockage was cleared just after 8.15am, with bridge staff working to clear blockages which stretched back to Custom House and Slessor Gardens.

The A92 Dundee to Halbeath road is also said to be treacherous due to the snow.

A92 by Muirhead/ new inn inaccessible.. bus stuck, can’t get up hill. Traffic at standstill Posted by Fife jammer locations on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

It comes following advice from police to travel “only if it is essential” after snow led to road accidents early on Monday morning.

Heavy snowfall caused chaos on the roads around Perthshire throughout Tuesday.

Traffic Scotland reported that driving conditions were becoming difficult around Tayside and advised motorists to plan ahead.

Snow halted many public transport services including Stagecoach’s 17, 20, 21, 39, 73 and X7 services.

Service 9 is unable to serve Aviva at the moment due to the weather — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) February 9, 2021

Council crews were battling through the blizzard to keep roads as clear as possible.

However, gritters and snow ploughs couldn’t keep up with the unrelenting snowfall and vehicles across the region became trapped in the snow.

Please take care on untreated routes. Carriageway and footway crews are working round the clock on priority routes. We have local farmers assisting in many rural areas ploughing but they can’t treat routes. (1/2) — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) February 9, 2021

Residents reported that at around 4.30pm, Perth’s Glasgow Road was closed near the Riggs Road roundabout when two cars and a lorry got stuck.

Around the same time, a lorry jack-knifed on A90 northbound near Inchture, blocking the way for motorists travelling towards Dundee.

School closures

Schools in Angus and across Perth and Kinross – which have been open to just a handful of pupils due to the Covid-19 pandemic – have been hit by closures.

Scores have also been shut across Fife due to the “severe weather”.

Amber warning in force all day

A Met Office amber warning is in effect across much of Taysde and Fife until 9pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster warned: “Snow showers are expected to continue during Monday night and Tuesday with some large accumulations building up in parts of central Scotland.

“Across the area 5-10cm of snow is expected to lie fairly widely with areas of 10-20cm, perhaps particularly over higher parts of the Central Belt and the chance of 25cm of snow in one or two spots.”

Local bus companies are also struggling through the snowy weather, with road conditions deteriorating.

⚠️ Service update | Wintry weather (UPDATED 0750) Our Operations Team are continuing to assess the suitability of roads across the network. When safe, buses will be gradually redeployed. Further updates to follow. 🔍 Visit https://t.co/d0E1HMuUrs to find out more. pic.twitter.com/cJ385vKcjb — Xplore Dundee (@XploreDundee) February 9, 2021

Good Morning, we are experiencing poor weather and road conditions throughout our network. Please only travel if essential; if you must travel please expect considerable disruption & delay. pic.twitter.com/US918pSBuH — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) February 9, 2021

Major disruption is also affecting Scotland’s rail network.

It comes after Tayside and Fife was battered by blizzards on Monday, forcing road closures across the area.

Tayside vaccination centres remain open as planned

NHS Tayside’s community vaccination centres will remain open as planned despite the adverse weather.

Sites at Caird Hall in Dundee, the Dewar’s Centre in Perth, Blairgowrie Town Hall, Stracathro Hospital, Montrose Links Health Centre, Whitehills Health and Community Centre in Forfar and Arbroath Infirmary remain operational.

A NHS Tayside statement reads: “Everyone who is due to attend for their vaccination, please attend if it’s safe for you to do so. We would ask people where possible not to arrive more than five minutes before their appointment time to help ease any congestion.

“If you are unable to make it today, please do not worry. We will be back in touch to make another appointment for you. You do not need to contact us.

“Our vaccination teams are working really hard to make sure we can vaccinate everyone today and so they are asking people not to phone in if they cannot attend.

“They will call you as soon as possible to reschedule your vaccination.

“The guidance is a little bit different if you are due to go to your GP practice for a vaccination. If you cannot make it, please give them a phone and they will be able to book you into another appointment for your jab.”

The snow and poor weather conditions across Fife today may cause travel disruption. If you are unable to travel to receive your #coronavirus vaccination, you can rearrange your appointment. 🗓 Find out how to reschedule at https://t.co/3cl6CwqYy0 pic.twitter.com/kJpPs3vkRy — NHS Fife (@nhsfife) February 9, 2021

More to follow.