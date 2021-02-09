VIDEO: Footage shows scale of epic snowfall across Tayside and Fife during Storm Darcy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blizzards brought chaos to Tayside and Fife on Tuesday, with endless wintry showers leaving communities buried under drifts of snow.

Storm Darcy‘s wrath reached as far as Dundee and Perth and led to gridlock and crashes, bringing both cities to a standstill.

There were reports of avalanches on local hills, while schools were completely closed and Covid vaccination centres were stood down.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

While many chose to hunker down during the snowstorm, others looked out their sledges, snowboards and skis.

A low of -16.7C was recorded at Altnaharra from Monday into Tuesday, making it the UK’s coldest night since December 2010.

© Mhairi Edwards

An amber Met Office warning for snow was in place from 3am until 9pm.

Our photographers braved the horrendous conditions to get some footage of the snowy scenes. Watch the video above to see how things looked.