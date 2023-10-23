Body recovered in search for man trapped in car on flooded Marykirk road

A search was launched in the early hours of Friday morning following reports of a driver becoming trapped in his car on a flooded road.

Police and coastguard teams have tracked the entire coastline between St Cyrus and Montrose and followed the length of River North Esk.

Officers have now confirmed they have recovered the body of a man and a vehicle on the fourth day of their search and rescue effort.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the man’s next of kin have been informed.

Severe flooding in Marykirk

A search helicopter was first dispatched shortly after 3.15am on Friday.

Coastguard crews were made aware of a person in trouble on the route a few miles north of Marykirk.

The public was advised to avoid the area while the multi-agency search was carried out.

The Aberdeenshire village was the first to receive a sever flood warning due to rising levels from the North Esk.

Part of the A937 Laurencekirk to Montrose road was completely submerged in water while a rare red weather warning was in place.

Loss of life due to Storm Babet

The driver discovered in the Marykirk area today is the third person in Scotland to have died in Storm Babet.

Perth businesswoman Wendy Taylor, 57, was swept into a river on the Invermark estate in Glen Esk at the height of the storm on Thursday.

Her family have said they are “absolutely heartbroken” by her loss.

On the same day, 56-year-old John Gillan died when his van was hit by a tree near Forfar.

The painter and decorator, from Arbroath, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

A further two people have died in the floods in England.