Monday court round-up — Drink-drive police officer

A police officer has pled guilty to driving while nearly five times the legal alcohol limit.

Louise Moffat, 41, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit the charge.

On June 4 this year on the B9149 road, between the A92 dual carriageway and Muir Road, Lochgelly, she drove a car after consuming excess alcohol (105mics/ 22).

Moffat, whose address was given in court papers as c/o Police Scotland Professional Standards Department, Fettes Avenue, Edinburgh, will be sentenced on November 15.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon banned Moffat from driving in the interim.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the outcome in court.

“The circumstances will now be considered by our Professional Standards Department.”

Dog tattoo rule removal backed

A Fife woman’s dog looks to have been saved after the public helped raise £1500 to get him identity tattooed. Mico faced destruction after a court heard he had not had the procedure, required because he is a possibly dangerous breed. Owner Alicia Tang said she could not afford the tattoo because no-one in Scotland carries them out. The SSPCA has also backed a removal of the rule, which is exclusive to Scotland.

Brechin ‘stabbing’

Kevin Sorrie, 40, appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court accused of assault to severe injury and danger of life in Brechin.

During an incident in the area of the town’s Wards Road on Saturday afternoon, Sorrie is also accused of having a weapon, committing an assault to injury and vandalism.

During the private appearance Sorrie, of Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded and committed for further examination

The appearance came after police were called to an incident, believed to have been a stabbing, which left two men in their 20s in hospital.

Dancefloor assault

Connor Kirkton, 27, of Garveld Way, Glenrothes admitted a vicious dancefloor assault at a Kirkcaldy nightclub.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to the sustained attack at Society on February 4 this year, repeatedly punching his victim to the head, causing him to fall to the ground injured.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentencing on the first offender for reports to be prepared and CCTV to be shown to the court.

Triple rapist appeal

A bid has been launched to overturn the “unduly lenient” eight-year prison sentence given to Perthshire triple rapist Ruaraidh McCartney, 30. The Crown has argued he should have been given more time behind bars because too much weight was given to his young age when he committed one of his crimes.

Convenience store bigot

A bigot who walked into a Kirkcaldy convenience store and told shoppers to go back to their own country, then swung punches, has been fined.

Paul Grindlay, 47, pled guilty to a racially-aggravated assault at USave in Valley Gardens on August 25 this year.

His plea of not guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner was accepted.

Fiscal depute Lauren Pennycook told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he entered the shop at 1pm and made the offensive remark, then tried to attack a customer.

“He appeared to be heavily under the influence of drink or drugs.

“He began to shout and has approached them stating ‘go back to your own country’.

“He’s then attempted to swing a punch but he missed.

“The shopkeeper has asked Mr Grindlay to come to the till to pay for his items and thereafter leave.

“Mr Grindlay was requested to leave and attempted to swing another punch.

“He’s then been removed from the shop by the shopkeeper and the police were contacted.”

Solicitor Danielle Stringer said: “Unfortunately, Mr Grindlay advises on the date in question he had been drinking excessively.

“He accepts full responsibility for his actions. He is extremely remorseful.

“He advises when he entered the shop, he had read the situation wrongly.

“He behaved in a manner that is extremely out of character for him.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane fined Grindlay, of Winifred Crescent in Kirkcaldy, £350 plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Kilo of coke

A veteran involved in a drugs and dirty money organised crime operation was arrested after delivering nearly a kilo of cocaine to Dundee. Dean Bell, 35, was snared after an encrypted phone network was breached by police and he was driving away after dropping the drugs with a contact.

Police punch

A 20-year-old Rosyth man has admitted punching a police officer on the head.

Brandon McLachlan, of Park Road West, pled guilty to assaulting the constable in Kirkgate, Dunfermline, on May 5 this year.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deferred sentencing to November 15 to obtain background reports.

