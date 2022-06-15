David Philips obituary: Crieff golf enthusiast who owned Strathearn Herald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Philips obituary: Crieff golf enthusiast who owned Strathearn Herald

By Lindsay Bruce
June 15 2022, 4.00pm Updated: June 15 2022, 4.53pm
David Philips.
David Philips.

David Philips, former Strathearn Herald writer and proprietor, has died suddenly aged 80.

David, of the well-known Philips printing family, who for four generations worked in publishing, printing, retail stationery and media, was known for his passion for Crieff, sport and his family.

His family oversaw the printing of the Herald every week for 129 years and he still lived in Herald House, Comrie Street, where once the printing presses roared on the floor below the family home.

‘One L in Philips…’

Born in Perth on May 16 1941 to David and Enid Philips, David and his family moved to Crieff when he was a boy.

A well known and highly regarded family who owned a printing business, David’s father would remark that their Philips had one ‘L’ to save on ink.

He met Margaret Bradley in their senior year at Morrison’s Academy, through a mutual love of sport.

David Philips (left) with the Cossar printing press used to print the Strathearn Herald.

David was a rugby player and Margaret was in the hockey team. They both also enjoyed football: watching, not playing.

The couple married on October 6 1962 in Braco Church and had their reception in the George Hotel, Crieff.

Home and Away

Dedicated to his work, David was often travelling to cover sports events.

When his first daughter Susan was born in April 1964, David was at Hampden.

However, when Jackie arrived in 1966, they were at home in Herald House.

“David was watching the Eurovision Song Contest, with Kenneth McKellar representing the UK,” said Margaret.

Family business

Journalism, like the generations before him, was in David’s blood.

Known to always extend a hand to everyone he met saying, “David Philips…”, then awaiting a conversation – whether they knew him or not – he was never shy.

He once even danced with the sister of the Queen, Princess Margaret, during a function at Gleneagles. Though he did have to ask her permission first.

David Philips Sr at work on the Herald.

When the Strathearn Herald came under the control of Scottish and Universal Newspapers in 1991, David remained in Herald House.

The paper then moved to new premises and a dental surgery took its place.

The firm’s magnificent antique Cossar newspaper printing press – a machine which had printed Crieff’s local paper since 1907 – was later donated to National Museums Scotland.

The machine had featured in an episode of Dr Finlay’s Casebook, producing an edition of the fictional Knoxhill and Tannochbrae Advertiser.

Golf fan

As well as being a passionate advocate of Crieff, David was also a golf enthusiast.

With a handicap of seven he was a past captain of Crieff Golf Club, leading in the centenary year when he managed to bring Seve Ballesteros to play a round at the golf club in 1991.

David Philips with Seve Ballesteros in 1991.

Professionally he worked on the golf European tour for many years always looking forward to the Open and never more so than when it was being played at St Andrews.

He also did work with the BBC as a golf ‘spotter’ alongside his longtime best friend, and father of actor Ewan, Jim McGregor.

British Open spotters from Crieff, left to right is Margaret Philips, husband David Philips, and Jim McGregor.

Though another branch of the Philips media dynasty ends with David, the sports journalism and news gene also reached his brother, nephew and grandson, who are all involved in broadcasting.

Tribute

David was grandfather to Chris, Lauren, Alex, and Cameron, and great-grandad of Caelan.

His funeral took place in Perth Crematorium.

Daughter Jackie added: “We are still coming to terms with losing dad as it was so sudden. But he lived a full life and achieved so much.

“He’s sorely missed already but we feel very grateful that he was ours.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
