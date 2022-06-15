David Philips obituary: Crieff golf enthusiast who owned Strathearn Herald

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Philips, former Strathearn Herald writer and proprietor, has died suddenly aged 80.

David, of the well-known Philips printing family, who for four generations worked in publishing, printing, retail stationery and media, was known for his passion for Crieff, sport and his family.

His family oversaw the printing of the Herald every week for 129 years and he still lived in Herald House, Comrie Street, where once the printing presses roared on the floor below the family home.

‘One L in Philips…’

Born in Perth on May 16 1941 to David and Enid Philips, David and his family moved to Crieff when he was a boy.

A well known and highly regarded family who owned a printing business, David’s father would remark that their Philips had one ‘L’ to save on ink.

He met Margaret Bradley in their senior year at Morrison’s Academy, through a mutual love of sport.

David was a rugby player and Margaret was in the hockey team. They both also enjoyed football: watching, not playing.

The couple married on October 6 1962 in Braco Church and had their reception in the George Hotel, Crieff.

Home and Away

Dedicated to his work, David was often travelling to cover sports events.

When his first daughter Susan was born in April 1964, David was at Hampden.

However, when Jackie arrived in 1966, they were at home in Herald House.

“David was watching the Eurovision Song Contest, with Kenneth McKellar representing the UK,” said Margaret.

Family business

Journalism, like the generations before him, was in David’s blood.

Known to always extend a hand to everyone he met saying, “David Philips…”, then awaiting a conversation – whether they knew him or not – he was never shy.

He once even danced with the sister of the Queen, Princess Margaret, during a function at Gleneagles. Though he did have to ask her permission first.

When the Strathearn Herald came under the control of Scottish and Universal Newspapers in 1991, David remained in Herald House.

The paper then moved to new premises and a dental surgery took its place.

The firm’s magnificent antique Cossar newspaper printing press – a machine which had printed Crieff’s local paper since 1907 – was later donated to National Museums Scotland.

The machine had featured in an episode of Dr Finlay’s Casebook, producing an edition of the fictional Knoxhill and Tannochbrae Advertiser.

Golf fan

As well as being a passionate advocate of Crieff, David was also a golf enthusiast.

With a handicap of seven he was a past captain of Crieff Golf Club, leading in the centenary year when he managed to bring Seve Ballesteros to play a round at the golf club in 1991.

Professionally he worked on the golf European tour for many years always looking forward to the Open and never more so than when it was being played at St Andrews.

He also did work with the BBC as a golf ‘spotter’ alongside his longtime best friend, and father of actor Ewan, Jim McGregor.

Though another branch of the Philips media dynasty ends with David, the sports journalism and news gene also reached his brother, nephew and grandson, who are all involved in broadcasting.

Tribute

David was grandfather to Chris, Lauren, Alex, and Cameron, and great-grandad of Caelan.

His funeral took place in Perth Crematorium.

Daughter Jackie added: “We are still coming to terms with losing dad as it was so sudden. But he lived a full life and achieved so much.

“He’s sorely missed already but we feel very grateful that he was ours.”