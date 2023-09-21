Pupils say farewell to cherished Dundee lollipop man Jack Mannion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils say farewell to cherished Dundee lollipop man Jack Mannion

At the age of 65 Jack began work as a lollipop man, first at St Andrew's primary and later at St Paul's Academy.

By Chris Ferguson
Jack Mannion had a career in construction before becoming a lollipop man.
Jack Mannion had a career in construction before becoming a lollipop man.

Pupils of St Andrew’s Primary and St Paul’s Academy, Dundee, have paid tribute to former lollipop man Jack Mannion, who has died aged 80.

Many from St Paul’s attended his funeral at Saints Leonard and Fergus Church and representatives of St Andrew’s visited his family afterwards.

Jack became a school crossing patroller aged 65 when he retired as a labourer in the construction industry.

His son, Craig, said: “The pupils who came to the service were clearly very fond of my dad.

“We also got cards from the parents of children he helped across the road over the years saying how much they will miss him.

“One in particular said how happy they were when he showed up as a lollipop man at St Paul’s as they missed him since they left St Andrew’s  Primary School.”

Jack was born in Dundee in March 1943 to lorry driver Johnny Mannion and his wife Peggy, a weaver.

Jack and Margaret loved their holidays and travelled the world.

He grew up with siblings Vina and a younger brother, Jim, who died in 1994 aged 41.

His education took place at St Patrick’s primary and St Michael’s secondary and when he left school, Jack trained as butcher.

He then moved into the building trade, working for several firms in the Dundee area before joining Forman Construction as a labourer and spending the majority of his working life with the firm.

Jack had met his future wife, Margaret, at the JM Ballroom in Dundee. They married at St Patrick’s Church in 1964 and went on to have two of a family, Jack and Craig, who married Jacquie and Mary respectively.

He retired in 2008 aged 65 and began work as a lollipop man, first at St Andrew’s and later at St Paul’s.

A lifelong Dundee United supporter, Jack and Margaret used to enjoy visiting the North End Club on Saturdays.

Jack with his son, Jack, left, son Craig, right, and grandson, Ewan.

Craig said: “My father took me and my brother to the football from a young age, and as the years went by, eight of us from the family attended matches together.

“My brother and I still have great memories of cup finals, apart from the result the vast majority of the time, and of watching the league win and league cups with my dad.

“He also loved his holidays and had travelled the world, including China to visit my brother when he worked there, Florida for family Disney holidays, Caribbean cruises, and they had loads of good memories from visiting different parts of Spain.

“His number one love though was his family. He was always family first and was a great dad, and loved being a grandad and gave his grandchildren so much of his time.”

Jack was grandfather to Lisa, Ailsa, Jessica and Ewan and great-grandfather to Miles, Fergus and Molly.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

