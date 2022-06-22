REBECCA BAIRD: I live in Dundee city centre – why do I still have a car?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REBECCA BAIRD: I live in Dundee city centre – why do I still have a car?

By Rebecca Baird
June 22 2022, 5.26pm Updated: June 22 2022, 5.57pm
One expensive MOT and Rebecca is mentally overhauling city centre transport; a perfectly reasonable reaction?
One expensive MOT and Rebecca is mentally overhauling city centre transport; a perfectly reasonable reaction?

I’ve realised that living in Dundee city centre, I really shouldn’t need a car.

This newfound clarity has, of course, absolutely nothing to do with the £600 bill I got from my mechanic yesterday after my tin-can of a Kia, Peanut, failed her MOT “miserably”.

Those were the boy’s words, verbatim: “Failed miserably”. As a straight-A student and type-A personality, I didn’t take that very well.

And the whole wallet-eating, pride-knocking debacle has me wondering: Why do I even need a stupid car anyway when I live in the city centre?

In theory, I don’t. I work from home and I can walk quickly and easily to the high street where, you would think, I can get anything I need.

In fact, being within walking distance of everything I need is partly why I moved to Dundee from the suburbs to begin with.

It had loads of Stuff, all close together.

And Stuff, not unis and cathedrals, is what separated the city from the suburbs in times gone by.

The magic of Stuff

Growing up in the arse-end of nowhere, somewhere outside Falkirk, I went everywhere in the car.

You couldn’t walk to the supermarket on your way home to pick up dinner, or pop down to New Look on your lunch for a wee browse.

Those were Saturday afternoon expeditions, involving a 15-minute trundle down the motorway to a retail park or shopping centre three or four towns (or two hours on two buses) away.

If you forgot something and needed it midweek, you were stuck paying £2 more for it from the overpriced ‘wee shop’ round the corner.

So moving to Dundee city centre was like winning the convenience lottery.

A big Tesco and an M&S on the Murraygate? A Topshop, a nightclub and a Waterstones, all within five minutes of one another? That’s so much Stuff!

Stuff is what makes a city centre, central; a nucleus from which we navigate both geographically and economically.

It creates what annoying buzzword folk are calling ‘walkable communities’.

And “walkable communities”, grating as the phrase may be, encapsulates what residents want from a city centre.

They are what make cities the adult equivalent of a magic boarding school or run-down orphanage in a children’s book – a place where adventures can happen because everyone and everything is already right there.

There’s an alchemy in that; possibility mixed with proximity.

Going beyond the buzzwords

But ironically, as the powers that be scramble to make footpaths and improve transport links to the centre from the suburbs in the wake of lockdown’s walking revolution, the centre itself is emptying out.

I hate to get all “death of the high street” – but it really is dying. In the last four years, Debenhams, DP, Zara, Tesco, Topshop and most of the Wellgate units have gone.

There’s no Stuff.

Debenhams at Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, shut down and the unit has lain empty.
Debenhams at Overgate Shopping Centre, Dundee, shut down and the unit has lain empty.

Now weekly shops aren’t done while out on the hoof but on a planned trip up the Kingsway on a Saturday afternoon.

Out-of-town retail parks are your best bet for any big-name clothing or homeware stores.

Even going to a cinema requires a car, unless the film you want is being shown at the DCA.

Now, as much as I’d like to get rid of my car (and at £600 down, I really would), being without it now would be a right pain.

So if I need my car to live that ‘handy’ life, I’m starting to question what exactly it is that living in the city centre can offer in this post-central world (besides an abundance of restaurants and coffee shops).

Suburban life on a city centre budget? No thanks

Because if I wanted a suburban lifestyle, where you need to drive to everything… well, I’d move back to the suburbs.

I didn’t pay city housing prices all this time just for some kind of cultural bragging rights. I paid them because staying within walking distance of everything is handy.

And I’m fortunate – the difference between ‘handy’ and ‘inconvenient’ for me is the difference between ‘accessible’ and ‘inaccessible’ for others.

Yesterday’s news that the central M&S is shutting down and moving out to Gallagher Retail Park has become an all-too-familiar kind of tale.

The M&S on the Murraygate will move to the Gallagher Retail Park. Picture: DCT Media.

Already, Courier readers are pointing out that for people who don’t drive, the retail park is more difficult to get to than the city centre.

It’s a problem that I fear the privileged – myself included – are at risk of underestimating.

No planes, no trains – so automobiles

I spend so much time in the online world – working, shopping, connecting with others – that I sometimes forget I have a body that I need to cart around.

But we do, tragically, live in a physical world.

And many non-drivers – those with chronic illness, wee weans, mobility issues or who are simply older and less able to travel long distances – are constantly, painfully aware of the logistics of moving their bodies through the world.

For me, a 30-minute walk is nothing. For others, that walk is impossible.

An extra five minutes from the bus station may not seem like much to you or me, but add on stairs, a busy car park and a bigger premises, and that one shop changing can have a huge impact on someone less mobile.

Plus, in this current reality of rail strikes, bus route cuts and skyrocketing taxi fares, travel logistics are not only practically challenging – they’re huge financial burdens too.

Environmentally, the trend towards retail park shopping also seems a bit ‘one step forward, two steps back’.

Sure, it decreases traffic to an already busy location, meaning less air pollution.

Electric buses have arrived in Dundee city centre. But if businesses keep leaving, we all may have to reroute.

But people aren’t going to make sustainable choices if they equate to real-world hardships. Life’s hard enough.

So without prompt and efficient adaptations to new layouts from public transport services, emptying out city centres is just forcing more folk to keep their cars on the road.

Even young, fit, folk like me – who’d happily scrap it, and just walk.

