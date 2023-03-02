LYNNE HOGGAN: Alternative World Book Day plans might save hard-up families a lot of heartache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Alternative World Book Day plans might save hard-up families a lot of heartache

By Lynne Hoggan
March 2 2023, 4.32pm
two boys in pyjamas reading books.
Some schools held 'cosy days' with pyjamas and teddies as a cheaper alternative to the usual World Book Day costumes. Image: Shutterstock.

I had a bit of a rant on Twitter about World Book Day.

And from the reaction, I’m guessing other parents felt the same when they got the email from the school, inviting kids to dress up as their favourite character and take in their favourite book.

It’s become an annual event: a charitable day that’s held on the first Thursday in March.

As well as dressing up, children get a voucher for a book which they can take into their school. It’s a nice touch. A bit of fun. Anything that encourages them to read more and get their heads out of a tablet is a good thing, right?

Well, no. Not always.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "There's enough pressure on us as parents without having to worry about our little ones being the odd ones out because they haven't got a cool costume for World Book Day."

In normal circumstances it’s great to put on something different for the kids – a day away from school uniform with a little bit of role play and dressing up.

But we’re not in normal times, are we?

Last time I looked we were living through a cost-of-living crisis.

Some families can’t even afford to feed their kids. So why are they being asked to dress them up for World Book Day this year?

Costumes don’t come cheap, even if you’re just buying one from the supermarket.

And I feel really sorry for anyone who struggled to get their children kitted out this year, or the ones who had nothing to dress them in at all.

Alternative World Book Day: all the fun without the pressure

I will say though, not ALL schools did the dress-up thing this year.

The replies to my tweet suggested a lot had realised that the current situation might make this World Book Day difficult, so they’d suggested alternative ideas instead.

Some suggested children could go in normal clothes, or pyjamas, or even just turn up in their school uniform as usual.

Nicola Sturgeon reads a book to young girls in pyjamas
Pyjamas were the order of the day – for the children at least – when Nicola Sturgeon joined a World Book Day session at Wester Hailes Library, Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Vicky Black tweeted me to say her school was inviting kids to take in books in so they could swap them for ones they hadn’t read.

Another tweeter said his children’s school was having a ‘cosy day’ as an alternative to the usual World Book Day. Youngsters were being encouraged to take a teddy and a favourite book, so they could enjoy a different kind of day with a little less pressure on their parents.

As someone who isn’t that artistic and never seems to have the time for making costumes, it feels like a kinder way of doing things.

children dressed up as characters from Harry Potter
Harry Potter: the schoolboy wizard who launched a million World Book Day sleepless nights, but what if parents had an alternative? Image: Shutterstock.

There’s enough pressure on us as parents without having to worry about our little ones being the odd ones out because they haven’t got a cool costume for World Book Day.

So I’m pleased some schools saw sense this year.

And I hope that in the future, they’ll be a bit more relaxed about their plans.

There’s a lot to like about World Book Day. But kids shouldn’t have to dress up if they don’t want to, or their parents can’t afford it.

