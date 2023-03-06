ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must celebrate the women at the forefront of Dundee’s successes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must celebrate the women at the forefront of Dundee’s successes

By Andrew Batchelor
March 6 2023, 5.50pm Updated: March 6 2023, 6.04pm
Two successful women from Dundee: Williamina Fleming and Eilish McColgan
Williamina Fleming and Eilish McColgan are examples of some of Dundee's successful females.

International Women’s Day is coming up on Wednesday and for Dundee, it is important to celebrate the women who have been at the forefront of some of the city’s successes.

I’m talking about achievements that have helped shape the world we live in.

Dundee women are known to be feisty and strong-willed, something which I’ve written previously. I cited the city’s jute mill workers as a brilliant example of this.

Working with Dundee Heritage Trust, who operate Verdant Works, has helped me learn more about the significant role of women in the city’s jute industry.

It has been very interesting learning new things about the female jute workers of the city, from the stories of Daisy Tasker to Mary Brooksbank.

Image shows a quote from Andrew Batchelor which reads: "Dundee simply wouldn't be the place it is today without the incredible women who have shaped our city."

I’ve previously cited Williamina Fleming as one of my favourite Dundee heroines, simply because she managed to prove even more that women were just as capable as men in the field of astronomy and science, which up to that point was very male dominated.

When the American men struggled, Williamina, with her strong Dundonian wit, managed to break expectations and went on to discover white dwarf stars and the breathtaking Horsehead Nebula.

I also admired Williamina’s tireless campaign for better pay for women in her field of work – and she never stopped.

Timex strikes showed Dundee women never give up without a fight

This type of courage was evident during the Dundee Timex strike 30 years ago.

Watching a documentary on the strikes, it was amazing to see the female Timex workers standing their ground against a large corporation led by men in suits and ties.

Dundee women like the Timex workers never give up without a fight and it is something that makes me proud to be from this city.

In recent years, we have watched Dundee women excel in the field of sports.

Eilish McColgan is one shining example of this. Just at the weekend, she broke the 10,000m British record which stood for over two decades.

Last year was an incredible one for Eilish and I’ll never forget the moment she took Gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

I remember cheering her on in my studio as she beat Kenya’s Irene Chepet Cheptai – a fantastic moment to watch as well as a stunning upset on the track.

Eilish McColgan, of Dundee, competing in the 10,000m race in California.
Eilish McColgan set new British 10,000m record during race in California. Image: Takeshi Nishimoto/Shutterstock

And with this new 10,000m record in the bag, Eilish now has a total of five British records, following in the footsteps of her mother and coach Liz who won Olympic and Commonwealth medals and broke records of her own.

Doing Dundee Culture has given me the privilege of learning more about the people behind the city’s art and creative industries – many of them are amazing women.

Art Night Festival is a great example of this. The festival is coming to Dundee in the summer and I along with many Dundonians are looking forward to it.

But what is brilliant about the festival is the fact that all of the creative and art organisations which helped bring it here – the likes of Dundee Contemporary Arts, V&A Dundee, Creative Dundee and NEoN Digital Arts – are led by women.

Dundee simply wouldn’t be the place it is today without the incredible women who have shaped our city.

