REBECCA BAIRD: Storm Babet reminds us ‘polite’ weather chat is more than small talk – it might be the biggest conversation we can have

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Storm Babet reminds us ‘polite’ weather chat is more than small talk – it might be the biggest conversation we can have

Talking about the weather isn't just about breaking the ice, writes Rebecca Baird.

Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

It’s first thing on a brisk October morning as I hurry into the office sleepy, foggy-headed and late.

I decide to take the lift.

But just as the doors are sliding closed behind me, someone I don’t know sneaks in behind.

Nightmare.

Cue the closed-mouth-smile and head-bob combo of acknowledgement. The lift starts its slow trundle skywards; seconds pass and the air becomes thick with the unsaid thing.

I will not bow to it, I think. I can take a taxi ride without saying: ‘How’s it been tonight, pal?’ so I am clearly immune to social pressure.

Don’t say it, Rebecca. Don’t say it.

“Chilly one today, isn’t it?”

Damn. Said it. A wash of shame, followed by a fear that I may never again have an original thought.

But it went down like… well, a storm.

Mr Lift Slipper began to immediately regale me with the tribulations of his commute (it was the first day he’d had to look out the scraper for the car) and just like that, the ice was broken.

Babet is no small talk storm

It’s an often-mocked stereotype that people in the UK are obsessed with the weather. But the truth is, we’ve every reason to be.

Right now, as I write this, Storm Babet is raging outside my window. Today held no awkward elevator interactions, as I was told not to risk coming into the office if I didn’t have to.

Trees in Baxter Park have been ripped from the ground, Brechin residents have been told to leave their homes, and across the region, bridges are shut.

A man lifts his dog over a flood defence barrier erected on Church street in Edzell, as a red weather warning wreaks havoc. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Last night, families slept in gym halls and on community centre floors; power cuts saw the slow drain of batteries in phones and laptops, rendering work undoable, loved ones uncontactable.

Folk were stranded; waiting spouses, parents and pets paced the floors at home.

Roads were flooded, cars were damaged. Lives were, tragically, lost.

A tree blocked the Keils Den road near Lundin Links during Storm Babet.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

For some, by the time you’re reading this, the storm will be passing while for others the nightmare continues.

But it’ll be small talk fodder for weeks – from the minor dramas of drenched gardens and blown-over bins to the major news stories which I wish we hadn’t had to break.

Because as much as we like to poke fun at weather chat as being inconsequential, it’s not.

The weather has a huge impact on everyone, every single day.

Uncontrollable weather reminds us we’re human

Weather is one of the few remaining universal levellers, because it does not discriminate – it cannot be escaped, and it cannot be controlled.

That’s quite a feat in a world where almost everything can be curated, from your wardrobe to your dating profile to the contents of your fridge.

In a modern life which demands so much is planned in advance – meetings, weddings, holidays, even dinner for tonight – is there any wonder that we’re so preoccupied with the one thing which has the power to wipe out even our best laid plans?

The closed Queens Bridge in Perthduring Storm Babet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Weather events are among the only phenomena, along with wars and pandemics, which give everybody one thing in common.

They cause, at best, a little indignity – whether that’s sweating through your shirt, or dripping like a drowned rat – and at worst, fatality, injury and grief.

And they force people into a state of patience, proximity and goodwill which normally falls by the wayside in the hubbub of everyday life.

A resident puts sand bags outside his door as he leaves his house on River Street in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

So when it comes down to it, there’s nothing more human than lighting some candles, battening down the hatches, and waiting for the storm to pass.

Except maybe talking about it in the lift for the next three weeks.

More from Opinion

Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Sturgeon’s theatrics make it impossible for Humza Yousaf to escape her haunting…
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My memories of pulling pints in Dundee pubs – and THAT prank
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Society must nurture energy and talent of girls – not stamp it…
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Museum accolade is credit HMS Unicorn deserves
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Flood-hit homeowners don't care about political finger-pointing, they just need help
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
COURIER OPINION: Humza Yousaf faces a gruelling party conference - survive and fewer may…
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
REBECCA BAIRD: My work colleagues saw me without make up on, and the sky…
2
Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: Dundonians have right to know EVERYTHING about £6m Olympia failures
12
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee Museum of Transport will showcase city beyond the waterfront
Storm Babet has seen flood defences erected. Image: DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Voters have decided SNP’s student-level philosophies are past their sell-by date
6

Conversation