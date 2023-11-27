KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Male violence against women is all so depressingly normal and routine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Male violence against women is all so depressingly normal and routine

We need to look at the culture that allows this kind of behaviour to take root in the first place.

'The violence and abuse of women continues to blight our communities.'
'The violence and abuse of women continues to blight our communities.'
By Kirsty Strickland

The 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is a global campaign which runs from the November 25 up until International Human Rights Day.

The theme of this year’s campaign focuses on the investment needed from governments across the world to not just mitigate the effects of violence against women, but prevent it too.

This might be an annual international campaign, but we don’t have to look too far beyond our own towns and cities to see why it is so necessary.

Just take a quick look at the court reporting on The Courier website on any given day and you can see all the ways in which the violence and abuse of women continues to blight our communities.

In the last seven days alone, there are plenty of examples to choose from.

List goes on and on

You’ll find a story about a 50-year-old put on the Sex Offenders Register after sending intimate images of himself to somebody he believed was a 12-year-old girl.

There is a report about an Angus man who raped two women and was jailed for nine years.

A Dunfermline man who followed and exposed himself to two women and a 12-year-old girl was placed on a curfew.

It goes on and on.

A Fife man who created a hole in a bathroom door to spy on a young woman was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

And a special investigation revealed the tragic story of Michelle Lizanec, a Tayside woman who was murdered by her husband after enduring years of psychological and emotional abuse.

John Lizanec’s web of lies came apart in court during his trial for killing wife Michelle.

There is something quite horrifying about the range and regularity of offences perpetrated against women and children, by men, that we see reported week after week.

These last seven days weren’t an anomaly. This wasn’t a particularly bad week for women at the hands of men.

Next week, there will be more stories about more attacks, more violence, more trauma.

One of the worst things about it is that it’s all so depressingly normal and routine.

Tackling long-standing problem

These stories of harm done by men to women encompass everything from incidents of indecent exposure and street harassment, to sexual violence, domestic abuse and even murder.

Over the next few weeks women’s organisations across Scotland will turn their focus towards what more needs to be done to tackle this long-standing and ongoing problem.

These are big questions that don’t have one single answer.

More investment in services that support women who have experienced abuse and violence would be a start.

But given the scale of the challenge we clearly need to look at the culture that allows this kind of behaviour to take root in the first place, too.

Beyond the big front-page stories of violence against women that are so shocking and gruesome that they capture the nation’s attention, there are a hundred other incidents being dealt with by the courts and many more that are being endured behind closed doors.

I don’t have the answer to stopping this industrial-scale harm in its tracks.

But I do have the same question that every other women has pondered at some time or another: how bad does it have to get before we finally make progress in ending the scourge of violence against women once and for all?

More from Opinion

An apple gift-wrapped with a bow.
CHERYL PEEBLES: Why I'm giving my daughter's teacher a Christmas present - even though…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB column pavement parking Picture shows; Opinion pavement parking. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Pavement parking ban is great way to penalise motorists for Dundee's poor…
5
Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Why ‘loyalty’ is word most apt to describe Humza Yousaf’s political career
Would John Alexander make such a public call if he wasn't confident of success? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Does John Alexander’s bold announcement mean Dundee’s fortunes are finally changing?
Businessman Gary Rooney donated £3,000-worth of toys to the Help for Kids Christmas appeal at its winter ball.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Help for Kids is making sure deprived children wake up with a…
Rosyth joiner Brandon McLachlan, who has nine police assault convictions, was given one last chance to stay out of trouble.
JIM SPENCE: Police increasingly thrown under bus by those they safeguard
Dundee Winterfest has been scaled back.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: I’m positive about future of events in Dundee despite Winterfest decision
photo shows Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in a warehouse.
COURIER OPINION: Gordon Brown shows how project forged in Fife could help take on…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB horse column Picture shows; RB horse column featured image. Muirhead Stables. Supplied by Rebecca Baird/DC Thomson Date; 10/11/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: It took me 18 years - but I finally got back on…
Michael Matheson is in the eye of the storm.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP has forgotten most important lesson of modern political scandals
5

Conversation