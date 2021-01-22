JIM SPENCE: Why Micky Mellon deserves less bawling and more backing from Dundee United fans

Performances don’t always match results, as many Dundee United fans will testify this season.
Micky Mellon’s team haven’t hit the heights of entertainment that some Arabs want to see.
Vindication for Dundee United gaffer
However, sixth place in the league vindicates the manager’s approach.
Last week Mellon fielded a Championship XI.
Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe