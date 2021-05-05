RAB DOUGLAS: Dick Campbell is a better manager than ever and will keep going into his 70s

I know that the gaffer will look upon keeping Arbroath in the Championship for a second year in a row as one of his biggest career achievements.

But you don’t need to worry about him retiring anytime soon, that’s for sure.

He’s 67 now and is the senior statesman of Scottish football but I’m fully expecting him to still be managing in his 70s.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has seen it all in 34 years of management – many of which beside his twin-brother Ian – the legend of Scottish football has ten promotions and shows no signs of slowing up! pic.twitter.com/Mzl2EeX67u — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) February 27, 2021

Why would he think about stopping?

He’s said himself that he’s a better manager now than he’s ever been.

All the things he has learned through decades in the game have brought him to this point.

And steering the ship this season is the culmination of it.

Lockdown was tough for everyone but the gaffer had to self-isolate for a chunk of it and everyone knows who much of a people person he is and how important football is in his life.

When it was Christmas-time and we were bottom, nobody would have criticised him or us as a team if the full-time sides had pulled away from us.

But that didn’t happen.

Obviously the players did their bit but the gaffer’s contacts and man-management were a huge part of our success story this season.

And we won’t be resting on our laurels.

We’ve got plans to improve the squad and make sure that when the fans get back into Gayfield they have another great campaign to celebrate.

For us, we’ll just have to make it three in a row to get our end-of-year trip to Magaluf!

It would be brilliant to have Angus derbies in next year’s Championship.

Montrose and Stewart Petrie have done a magnificent job to make the play-offs and deny a full-time club like Falkirk.

With the way they’re playing, they’ve got a real shot of going up.

I know Stewart well and he has a good day job but I’m sure he would love to have a go at managing full-time if the opportunity came up.

His record certainly suggests he deserves a chance.

Good luck to Gary Irvine at Forfar.

He’s got a big job on his hands to bring them back up.

League Two is a pressure division. One bad season and you could be out of the SPFL.

I’ve said before that Forfar have been spiralling since Dick left and probably only Jim Weir has slowed the decline.

They’ve lost a lot of late goals this year and that isn’t a coincidence.

Gary will want to make sure his team has the character to stop that from happening and there won’t be any time to learn on the job.

My prediction about Dundee over-taking Raith for second turned out to be correct.

Moving it forward, their form should take them past Raith or Dunfermline (I think it will be Raith) in the play-offs.

I actually think this squad is stronger than some Dundee have had in the top flight and they’ve got a proper chance of securing promotion now, whoever finishes second bottom in the Premiership.

I’d be doing St Johnstone and Callum Davidson a disservice by saying they’ve hit form at the right time.

They’ve actually been consistent pretty much all season.

There’s no doubt bigger clubs will be putting Callum on their wish-list if they’re looking for a new manager.

It’s a bit early to say he’ll help Saints win two trophies but I do fancy them to join Hibs in the Scottish Cup final.