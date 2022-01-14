Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New jobs for Dundee as NHS 24 call centre aims to ease pressure on hospitals

A new NHS 24 call centre has opened in Dundee to help ease pressure on struggling hospital A&E departments.
By Justin Bowie
January 14 2022, 5.08pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
It is estimated the new health helpline base, at Caledonia House on Greenmarket near the city’s waterfront, could create up to 300 jobs, with 140 staff to be hired by March.

Adverts before Christmas urged Dundee residents to apply for vacancies such as mental health nurses and a wellbeing practitioner.

SNP health chief Humza Yousaf visited the call centre on Friday to thank hard-working staff at the official opening.

The Scottish Government is pleading with members of the public to call NHS 24 helplines for minor injuries before going to hospital.

‘Toughest winter’

Data shows the health service number received over 180,000 calls last month, with nearly 50,000 over the Hogmanay weekend.

Mr Yousaf said the NHS was facing its “toughest winter” ever as Covid cases surge and health staff self-isolate.

He said: “With the current system pressures, and the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the role of NHS 24 in giving support and advice to people who need it has never been more vital.

“I am extremely grateful for the contribution that NHS 24 staff have made during the pandemic and, particularly, during these difficult winter months.

“This new call centre facility in Dundee will allow NHS 24 to further expand their capacity – helping more people and better managing capacity throughout the rest of the healthcare system.”

I am delighted that Dundee will be home to a new call centre, which will help to alleviate pressures on the rest of the NHS.

– Joe FitzPatrick MSP

The helpline centre comes as part of a £20 million investment from government bosses into NHS24 this year.

Dundee West SNP MSP Joe FitzPatrick said: “The efforts of all our NHS staff have been nothing short of heroic over the course of the pandemic.

“NHS 24 is fielding unprecedented call numbers and I am delighted that Dundee will be home to a new call centre, which will help to alleviate pressures on the rest of the NHS and social care.”

Meanwhile, Dundee East MSP Shona Robison said: “The Scottish Government is providing record funding for our NHS and continues to invest in Dundee, with these NHS 24 jobs on top of hundreds of new jobs based at Social Security Scotland’s headquarters at Dundee Waterfront.”

