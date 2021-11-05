Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee’s new NHS 24 call centre on track to open before Christmas

By Jake Keith
November 5 2021, 12.53pm Updated: November 5 2021, 6.22pm
The new NHS 24 contact centre will launch this December
Dundee’s new NHS 24 call centre is expected to launch within weeks after a major recruitment drive to hire 300 staff.

The NHS 24 Regional Centre will be based at Caledonia House on Greenmarket and is one of several to be set up across Scotland.

The finishing touches are being made to the building to allow staff to move in before Christmas.

NHS 24 staff recruitment ‘ongoing’

Jobs still being advertised include vacancies for mental health nurses and a psychological wellbeing practitioner.

John Gebbie, director of finance at NHS 24, said: “We look forward to launching our new centre at Caledonian House in Dundee.

“Reconfiguration works within the building are underway and progressing well to bring the centre into alignment with our other NHS 24 sites in terms of specification and design.

“Staff recruitment continues with interviews starting this week for a range of posts including call handlers, senior charge nurses and clinical services managers.

“The tremendous pace the team have been working at getting our new centre ready, combined with wide scale recruitment and comprehensive training programmes, has kept us on track to begin to welcome staff into Caledonian House by Christmas 2021.”

NHS 24 currently employs more than 2,000 staff who work across 13 Scotland-based centres.

It provides people with urgent care advice for free at the point of access.

As well as a phone service, staff also engage with people online through social media and web chat.

Service used to tackle A&E waiting times

The centre is part of a £20 million Scottish Government investment in NHS 24 this year.

The service has had to deal with a huge uptick in demand since the pandemic began as patients have been either unable or unwilling to visit healthcare settings as often.

It has essentially moved from a predominantly out-of-hours service to one that is delivering 24/7 advice.

The centre will be in the Greenmarket in Dundee

The 111 number is suitable for patients looking for advice when other services are unavailable or those who may need to visit A&E but who do not have a life-threatening condition.

The expansion of the service is expected to help cut the numbers of people in A&E departments as waiting times reach record levels.

And it comes as the Scottish Government has issued new guidance on how to further tackle A&E pressures.

The plan centres on making sure patients who present at emergency departments with minor illness or injury are assessed early by a senior doctor or nurse before being directed away from A&E to the most appropriate service.

It is a system NHS Tayside has had in place for more than 20 years and has helped make Ninewells Hospital A&E one of the best performing in Scotland.

