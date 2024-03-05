Dundee Olympia probe: What an independent investigation means — and what happens next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Olympia probe: What an independent investigation means — and what happens next

Council leader John Alexander wants the council to support an independent probe into the failure-plagued Dundee leisure centre.

Dundee Olympia leisure centre
We explain what an independent investigation could look like. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says an independent investigation into the Olympia leisure centre scandal is now the only way forward.

It comes after years of pressure from opposition groups and angry local residents left furious at the years-long closure of the swimming pools and multi-million pound repair bills.

Mr Alexander says the latest closure, which came just weeks after the pool re-opened following £6 million worth of repairs, prompted his change of mind.

But what is an independent investigation — and what will happen next?

What is an independent investigation?

The approach being suggested would usually be led by an external law firm.

This kind of probe has taken place in the past after being commissioned by local authorities and other public bodies.

For example, the Scottish Government previously set up an independent review into the impact of policing on communities during the Miners’ Strike.

How is it different to a public inquiry?

The process is different from the more well-known system of public inquiries.

Usually led by a judge, a public inquiry – such as the one taking place into Post Office Horizon scandal – has powers similar to a court.

For example, it can compel witnesses to come forward and give evidence under oath.

A public inquiry can also require people or organisations to hand over documents or other materials relating to its work.

Its powers can be enforced in Scotland’s highest court – the Court of Session.

Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.

But independent investigations are usually cheaper to run and report much more quickly.

Some judge-led inquiries have taken more than a decade to complete their work.

In cases where there is less serious wrongdoing, investigations are generally favoured.

What happens next?

Mr Alexander will have to secure the support of other councillors to commission the inquiry.

It is likely the call will receive support, given most opposition councillors have called from an inquiry previously.

It is understood he will make his formal approach to the next appropriate committee. This will mandate the council to work out the most appropriate process.

For example, they will identify the correct independent person to lead the investigation and agree the terms of reference.

The toddler pool at the Olympia in Dundee
The pools have been forced to close for a second time. Image: Alan Richardson

The terms of reference set out exactly what is to be investigated and what the council hopes to achieve.

For example, it will reveal whether the full design and construction process will be investigated, or whether it could be limited to more recent problems.

The investigation will also have to seek the support of other organisations and third parties involved in the scandal.

This will include construction firms, outside contractors and former council employees who may have relevant information.

READ MORE: Dundee council leader caves to pressure as he seeks independent Olympia probe

Conversation