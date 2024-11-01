Ryanair, A9 delay and drugs: The Courier politics digest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryanair, A9 delay and drugs: The Courier politics digest

5 need-to-know stories across Scotland and the UK, every afternoon.

Ryanair is not happy with the UK Budget.
Ryanair is not happy with the UK Budget.
By Andy Philip

Good afternoon from The Courier’s politics team, here are your top 5 politics stories making headlines today.

Ryanair budget response

Ryanair plans to cut flights to and from UK airports by 10% next year following Labour’s decision to increase the tax on airline tickets in the autumn Budget.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary criticised the spending statement on Friday, saying it has “damaged” UK growth prospects and “made air travel much more expensive”.

Fair funds for councils

Scottish councils say they must receive their fair share of new funds from the UK Budget, as they called for “sustainable investment” in local authorities.

Council umbrella body Cosla has written to the Scottish and UK governments seeking clarity on the funding arrangements, after Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered the first Labour Budget in 14 years earlier this week.

The Scottish Government is now in line to receive £47.7 billion in the next financial year – including £3.4 billion due as a result of decisions made by the Chancellor.

Rachel Reeves ahead of UK Budget. Image: Shutterstock.

Right to treatment for addiction

A Holyrood committee is urging people to have their say about a Bill which seeks to enshrine in law a right to treatment for drug or alcohol addiction.

Health Committee convener Clare Haughey said the “tragic impact” that addition can have meant the proposal was one the committee “takes extremely seriously”.

Tory MSP Douglas Ross has introduced the Right to Addiction Recovery (Scotland) Bill to Holyrood – which sets out to give those diagnosed with a drug or alcohol addiction the right to treatment.

A9 delay report

A lack of agreement on funding “significantly contributed” to the Scottish Government’s failure to dual the A9 by 2025, a Holyrood report has found.

The Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee said it remains concerned about whether cash will be made available to meet the new 2035 deadline.

MSPs, who are investigating delays in the project, said issues were repeatedly raised years before the target was scrapped.

The A9 with Pitlochry in the background.
The A9 towards Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Farmers demand U-turn

Angry farmers left reeling from Labour’s Budget are calling on the Government to quickly reverse what they are describing as an “awful” family farm tax.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said Britain’s farmers and growers will take part in a mass lobby of their MPs following the plans outlined on Wednesday.

According to Budget papers, from April 2026 farmers will be able to claim a 100% relief from inheritance tax on the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business assets, falling to 50% beyond that.

Conversation