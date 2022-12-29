ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains in the first six months of nationalisation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £130,000 was spent on taxis for stranded passengers across Scotland in the six-month period since the government took over the running of the rail service.

New figures reveal ScotRail had to pay out £137,309.91 to private taxis and hire vehicles after trains were cancelled or running late between April and September 2022.

The most expensive journey was £793.30 for a taxi between Wick and Inverness, which called at all 20 pre-planned stops.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are now calling on the Scottish Government to reinvest money into cutting fares rather than splashing out on replacement taxis.

Money should be spent on cutting fares

Jill Reilly, the party’s transport spokeswoman, said this is an “astonishing sum of money” for ScotRail to have shelled out in the first six months of coming under Holyrood’s control.

This includes £29,854.38 for 230 taxi journeys in July alone.

Ms Reilly said: “It comes hot on the heels of the news that the service has racked up more than £400,000 in payments to rail users for delays.

“This is money that should be available for cutting fares and updating trains, carriages and stations.

“Commuters and rail users need a quality service that they can rely on if we are to tempt people out of private cars.”

She added the government must now work with ScotRail to cut down its reliance on replacement buses and taxis in a bid to create a rail network that “works for all communities, for all ages and for the climate.”

Call for rail lines to be opened up

On the back of these figures the Lib Dems now say fares must be cut and for two or three day a week season passes to be introduced to better reflect hybrid working.

It also wants railcard discounts to be increased to 50% for everyone under 30, and for the government to look at opening new routes.

This includes progressing plans to open up the rail line from Aberdeen to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The party also wants to see peak fares abolished, something the Scottish Government vowed to do in its 2023/24 budget.

Taxis are a ‘last resort’

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said it is committed to providing the “best possible service”.

He added: “We know how much of an inconvenience it is to customers when things don’t go to plan, and we have an obligation to help people get to where they need to be when that happens.”

Mr Campbell added using taxis is a “last resort” that is only used when no other option is available.

Transport Scotland said the focus should be on making sure ScotRail is a success after being nationalised rather than criticising the service for spending money on replacement taxis.

A spokeswoman said: “Overall, these figures represent a very small number of the passengers carried at any given time – in this case less than 0.004% of almost 34 million journeys between April and mid-October.

“Any disruption to passengers is regrettable and it is only right that ScotRail do all they can to get customers to their destinations.”