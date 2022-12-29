ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains in the first six months of nationalisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains in the first six months of nationalisation

By Rachel Amery
December 29 2022, 12.01am Updated: December 29 2022, 11.53am
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.

More than £130,000 was spent on taxis for stranded passengers across Scotland in the six-month period since the government took over the running of the rail service.

New figures reveal ScotRail had to pay out £137,309.91 to private taxis and hire vehicles after trains were cancelled or running late between April and September 2022.

The most expensive journey was £793.30 for a taxi between Wick and Inverness, which called at all 20 pre-planned stops.

A total of £137,309.91 was paid out to private taxis and hire vehicles after trains were cancelled or running late.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are now calling on the Scottish Government to reinvest money into cutting fares rather than splashing out on replacement taxis.

Dundee Railway Station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Money should be spent on cutting fares

Jill Reilly, the party’s transport spokeswoman, said this is an “astonishing sum of money” for ScotRail to have shelled out in the first six months of coming under Holyrood’s control.

This includes £29,854.38 for 230 taxi journeys in July alone.

Ms Reilly said: “It comes hot on the heels of the news that the service has racked up more than £400,000 in payments to rail users for delays.

“This is money that should be available for cutting fares and updating trains, carriages and stations.

Jill Reilly. Image: Supplied/Scottish Liberal Democrats

“Commuters and rail users need a quality service that they can rely on if we are to tempt people out of private cars.”

She added the government must now work with ScotRail to cut down its reliance on replacement buses and taxis in a bid to create a rail network that “works for all communities, for all ages and for the climate.”

Call for rail lines to be opened up

On the back of these figures the Lib Dems now say fares must be cut and for two or three day a week season passes to be introduced to better reflect hybrid working.

It also wants railcard discounts to be increased to 50% for everyone under 30, and for the government to look at opening new routes.

This includes progressing plans to open up the rail line from Aberdeen to Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

The party also wants to see peak fares abolished, something the Scottish Government vowed to do in its 2023/24 budget.

Taxis are a ‘last resort’

Phil Campbell, head of customer operations at ScotRail, said it is committed to providing the “best possible service”.

He added: “We know how much of an inconvenience it is to customers when things don’t go to plan, and we have an obligation to help people get to where they need to be when that happens.”

Mr Campbell added using taxis is a “last resort” that is only used when no other option is available.

Transport Scotland said the focus should be on making sure ScotRail is a success after being nationalised rather than criticising the service for spending money on replacement taxis.

A spokeswoman said: “Overall, these figures represent a very small number of the passengers carried at any given time – in this case less than 0.004% of almost 34 million journeys between April and mid-October.

“Any disruption to passengers is regrettable and it is only right that ScotRail do all they can to get customers to their destinations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Campaign to clean up Loch Leven as a protected wild swimming hotspot
Pictured back from left is Lorraine Kidd, John Tomlin, Rob Lowe, James Landon and Jordan Swankie, and front from left Michelle Getty, Jessica Probst and Ashley Russell, from Angus Dog Trainers.
Angus MP's intervention sparks row over electric dog collars
2
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Elaine Miller, who exposed herself in Holyrood.
Tory forced to apologise for filming ex-Fife health worker's Holyrood 'flasher' protest
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
5
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Thousands has been spent on replacements for cancelled ScotRail trains. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented