Owners of farm near Perthshire-Fife border reveal market and events space plans

The owners of a farm near the border between Perthshire and Fife say they are “excited and scared” at plans to create a new market and events space.

Business partners Jan Dixon and Leigh Grainger – who bought Solsgirth Home Farm three years ago – also want to open up to the public more.

The working farm, near Dollar, already sells its goods at a market in the courtyard twice a month.

But under plans lodged with Perth and Kinross Council, Jan and Leigh want to create work units and education facilities – including a permanent space for the market.

They want to attract arts and crafts producers, small business, schools and other groups to use the new facilities.

Jan said: “We’ve been doing a lot of work to improve the farm over the years.

“We planted an orchard with 600 apple trees and have a lot of animals on the farm.

“We’ve also renovated the farmhouse and hope to rent it out for like an Airbnb farm experience.

“We’ve got lots of ideas to improve the farm and can hopefully bring them all to life.”

Leigh says education forms a major part of their plans.

She said: “We’re hoping to get schools and groups like the Cubs and Scouts in and build up good relations with our local community.

“We’re really excited. But we have had moments where we’re scared and apprehensive.

“Our plans are for the community and it’s something for them to get excited about.”

What is being proposed?

Two farm buildings are at the centre of the plans.

One – called the Hanger – would be turned into a space for the market and other larger events, and would include a cafe.

Jan and Leigh also plan an extension to house business studios.

The other building, the Dairy, would be turned into a flexible commercial space.

Perth and Kinross Council is expected to consider the proposals in the coming months.