Humza Yousaf reacts to ‘very serious’ NHS Tayside Eljamel failings

The First Minister said the health board was 'right to apologise' after a new report revealed hospital bosses failed to keep surgeon Sam Eljamel away from the operating table.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf reacted to the NHS Tayside Eljamel report during a visit to Dundee on Thursday. Image PA
First Minister Humza Yousaf reacted to the report during a visit to Dundee on Thursday.

First Minister Humza Yousaf says NHS Tayside is right to apologise to patients affected by Sam Eljamel after a report criticised their handling of the rogue surgeon.

Mr Yousaf told The Courier a report into the scandal highlighted serious failures by the health board in relation to Eljamel.

It said the health board failed to put into place appropriate supervision for Eljamel, with the surgeon never directly monitored in the operating theatre.

Reacting to the report Humza Yousaf said: “It lays bays some of the failures of NHS Tayside and it’s right they apologise for those failures.

“I can understand why patients continue to feel let down, and it’s why [Cabinet Secretary for Health] Michael Matheson has instructed an independent commission will take place which will answer the individual questions and look at any systemic failures within NHS Tayside at the time.”

Former NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Professor Sam Eljamel

The first minister also said he was confident NHS Tayside was taking the problem seriously.

He added: “The senior leadership of NHS Tayside has changed in recent years, the current chair and chief executive have assured me personally of the importance of getting patients answers.”

Despite pleas for a judge-led public inquiry, the first minister insisted an independent commission was the correct approach to get answers more quickly.

Campaigners affected by Eljamel say a public inquiry would allow witnesses to be compelled and evidence to be heard under the penalty of perjury.

‘I understand lack of trust’

He said: “I understand why patients would struggle to have trust, be it with the government or the health board, and that’s why an independent commission is really important.”

Mr Yousaf said he was “happy” to look at how the commission could be strengthened, adding: “What I would say is that for all those powers of compelling a witness, I can see no way in which Professor Eljamel is going to come back for overseas to answer questions.

“He has made it abundantly clear he has no interest in facing up to his disgraceful actions.”

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has called for a parliamentary statement following the publication of the report.

First Minister Humza Yousaf with Eljamel victim Theresa Mallett.
First Minister Humza Yousaf with Eljamel victim Theresa Mallett.

He said: “The fact that it has taken so long for the admission of errors around the supervision arrangements for Professor Eljamel further weakens any trust that ex patients had in those in positions of authority.”

He added: “Without trust in the cabinet secretary and his process there is no other option but a public inquiry.”

