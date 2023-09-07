Dundee ‘well placed’ to benefit if UK and Scottish governments agree new investment zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee ‘well placed’ to benefit if UK and Scottish governments agree new investment zones

First Minister Humza Yousaf said he would seek to work with the UK Government to use tax incentives to encourage local investment.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Council leader John Alexander has pushed for more support for Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Dundee could benefit if the UK and Scottish governments agree to use tax incentives to encourage investment.

First Minister Humza Yousaf used his programme for government to set out how he would press Westminster to use its tax levers to encourage investment in areas like renewable energy, life sciences and medical technology.

It comes after Dundee missed out on £80 million of investment and tax breaks were turned down.

The city’s bid for a green port was also unsuccessful, leaving council leader John Alexander promising to “kick down doors” to win support.

Following Mr Yousaf’s letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the issue, Mr Alexander said Dundee should be up front for support.

Humza Yousaf set out his government’s priorities on Tuesday. Image: PA.

He told The Courier: “It goes without saying that I will be working with partners to ensure Dundee is up front and centre in those considerations and if the approach is based upon sectors then we have a significant amount to attract investment and support, from renewables to digital, life sciences to mobility.”

He has also invited both government to a roundtable to discuss the city’s economic needs.

“Time is of the essence,” he added.

Maurice Golden, Scottish Conservative MSP for the North East said people and business in Dundee wanted to see all levels of government working together.

He said: “If that happens with these proposals, there could be great economic benefit for the area.

“Tax incentives have been shown to work in a range of ways, and Dundee is well-placed to benefit from them.

‘Dundee ought to be next in line’

“There is a feeling that Dundee has waited its turn for such initiatives, and that it ought to be next in line as and when more zones are announced.

“It seems all sides politically are singing from the same sheet, so I hope we can see real progress soon.”

Leaders from Dundee’s business community previously expressed dismay at the lack of support for the city.

Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, said it was “deeply worrying” governments continue to favour other cities and regions of Scotland for investment.

She said: “Dundee remains the only major Scottish city without the necessary support at national level to address the substantive inequalities and economic challenges which see us languish at the bottom of UK cities in terms of business start-ups, employment and investment to create high quality jobs.”

More from Scottish politics

Council leader John Alexander has pushed for more support for Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel poised for public inquiry victory
Council leader John Alexander has pushed for more support for Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP pushed to commit to saving pools across Tayside and Fife
Council leader John Alexander has pushed for more support for Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Watch as Eljamel victims stage hospital-themed protest at Holyrood over disgraced Dundee surgeon
Council leader John Alexander has pushed for more support for Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon Eljamel could be extradited from Libya
Outrage over lack of 'vital' A9 dualling timetable for Perthshire
Council leader John Alexander has pushed for more support for Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
5 key talking points as Humza Yousaf outlines SNP’s priorities for next year
Ardler Primary School in Dundee, which has Raac in its roof
Dundee schools where Raac concrete is present revealed
Joanna Bremner
Thanks to Dundee, we may finally have our disposable vape ban
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Eljamel victims' legal hurdle revealed as NHS Tayside brace for claims
Council leader John Alexander has pushed for more support for Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
‘Major step forward’ for Eljamel victims as Perthshire politician becomes first SNP MSP to…

Conversation